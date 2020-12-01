Duravant Completes Acquisition of Cloud Packaging Solutions

Engineered equipment leader Duravant expands flexible pouch offerings with acquisition and announces the rebrand of Cloud to Mespack-Cloud

Duravant LLC (“Duravant”), a global engineered equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors, announced the completion of its acquisition of Cloud Packaging Solutions (“Cloud”), a leading manufacturer of high-speed horizontal flexible packaging equipment headquartered in Des Plaines, IL. The acquisition agreement between Duravant and Hearthside Food Solutions was first announced on November 16th, and yesterday Duravant completed the transaction.

Duravant also announced that as a result of the synergies connecting Cloud’s product offerings with Duravant operating company Mespack’s portfolio of highly engineered equipment, Cloud Packaging Solutions will be re-branded to Mespack-Cloud, a Duravant Company. “There is an extremely strong connection between our two organizations,” said Guillem Clofent, Managing Director of Mespack. “We’re thrilled to partner with Cloud and work together under an aligned go-to-market strategy. Both Mespack and Mespack-Cloud equipment will be available through the Mespack global sales team.”

This alliance brings together two global engineered equipment leaders and extends Duravant’s ability to serve customers and partners in over 190 countries worldwide across multiple sectors including food and beverage, CPG and household goods, pet food and more.

“We’re excited to be a part of the Duravant family of world-class brands and automation solutions,” said Mike Werner, General Manager of Mespack-Cloud. “And, we’re even more excited to align with the Mespack team to better serve our customers through a united and collaborative strategy. Duravant’s lifecycle management via the company’s SupportPro services also gives our customers broader access to value-added solutions that will help their operations achieve their productivity and efficiency goals.”

The Cloud brand of packaging machinery has been a technology and speed leader in flexible packaging and filling solutions with an 80-year history of innovation. The Cloud Performa line is the industry standard for sweetener packet production, and the Cloud Hydroforma line dominate the soluble pod rotary sector. Globally recognized for superior engineering, package control and local field service support, the company’s installed base extends to North America, Europe and Asia.

About Duravant

Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, Duravant is a global automation and engineered equipment company with manufacturing, sales and service facilities throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Through their portfolio of operating companies, Duravant delivers trusted end-to-end process solutions for customers and partners through engineering and integration expertise, project management and operational excellence. With worldwide sales distribution and service networks, they provide immediate and lifetime aftermarket support to all the markets they serve in the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors. Duravant’s market-leading brands are synonymous with innovation, durability and reliability. For more information, visit www.duravant.com.

About Mespack-Cloud

Headquartered in Des Plaines, IL, Mespack-Cloud is a leading manufacturer of high-speed horizontal flexible packaging equipment, providing global sales and service support to brand owners and contract packers of consumer packaged goods. Founded in 1929, the Cloud brand has long been recognized for engineering excellence and design innovation. A speed and performance leader in multiple packaging categories, Cloud brand machines dominate the sweetener, packet, flat pouch, and sachet markets. The company’s patented rotary soluble pod equipment is the preferred solution for both liquid and dry soluble pod applications. Mespack-Cloud is a Duravant Company. For more information, visit www.cloudeg.com.

About Mespack

Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Mespack is an international manufacturer of flexible packaging and end of line solutions that engineers and builds high speed machinery for the world's leading consumer packaged goods companies. Recognized as a highly innovative brand delivering creative, functional and sustainable packaging technologies, Mespack has a broad portfolio of products that specialize in forming, filling and sealing sachets, sticks, pouches and other film-based packaging. With more than 2,000 machines in service worldwide, Mespack excels in export management with a sales network in over 70 countries around the world and regional service centers that provide expedited access to parts and service. Mespack serves the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, confectionary, cosmetic and personal care markets. Mespack is a Duravant Company. For more information, visit www.mespack.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005776/en/