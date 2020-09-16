Durbin Speaks With Growth Energy

09.16.20

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, today spoke with members of Growth Energy about the harmful impact Trump Administration policies and the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the ethanol industry, which is projected to cause more than $3 billion in economic damage for biofuel producers. During the call, Durbin criticized the Trump Administration's approval of 85 small refinery waivers during the past several years that have allowed big oil companies to stop blending ethanol into gasoline at the expense of Illinois ethanol producers.

'In my conversation with Growth Energy today, I heard about the damage that the President's trade policy with China and his refinery waivers have caused the ethanol industry, all exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis, and the continued uncertainty that these industries face into the future. Agriculture and our biofuel producers need strong allies in the Senate, and I will proudly continue to fight on their behalf,' Durbin said.

