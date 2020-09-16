Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Durbin Speaks With Growth Energy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 05:30pm EDT
09.16.20

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, today spoke with members of Growth Energy about the harmful impact Trump Administration policies and the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the ethanol industry, which is projected to cause more than $3 billion in economic damage for biofuel producers. During the call, Durbin criticized the Trump Administration's approval of 85 small refinery waivers during the past several years that have allowed big oil companies to stop blending ethanol into gasoline at the expense of Illinois ethanol producers.

'In my conversation with Growth Energy today, I heard about the damage that the President's trade policy with China and his refinery waivers have caused the ethanol industry, all exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis, and the continued uncertainty that these industries face into the future. Agriculture and our biofuel producers need strong allies in the Senate, and I will proudly continue to fight on their behalf,' Durbin said.

-30-

Disclaimer

Richard J. Durbin published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 21:29:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pEXCHANGE BANK SANTA ROSA CA : Welcomes Lori Crechriou as Vice President Special Assets Manager
PU
05:59pBristow Names Jennifer Whalen Chief Financial Officer and Approves $75 Million Share Repurchase Program
PU
05:59pLANTRONIX : Delivers IoT Connectivity to Guardhat Communicator Smart Hardhat
PU
05:59pAKERNA : partners with Domo to provide MJ Analytics, a first of its kind actionable insights product
PR
05:59pSurend Dayal Named Among ‘The Most Inspiring AI CEOs to Watch in 2020'
BU
05:57pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:57pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:57pSEC Adopts Amendments to Enhance Retail Investor Protections and Modernize the Rule Governing Quotations for Over-the-Counter Securities
NE
05:55pII VI INCORPORATED : September, 2020 - Inverstor Presentation
PU
05:55pBOOST YOUR POTENTIAL : How to Earn a Bonus Premium for Old-Crop, New-Crop
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Arm Deal Cements Nvidia CEO's Status -- WSJ
2COLOR STAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : COLOR STAR TECHNOLOGY : Announces Pricing of $6.6 million Registered Direct ..
3ACCENTURE : ACCENTURE : to Acquire Technology Consultancy SALT Solutions to Improve Manufacturing Operations a..
4ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba, China Mobile weigh $443 mln investment in blackliste..
5SNOWFLAKE : SNOWFLAKE : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group