Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Durbin Statement On EPA Decision To Deny Small Refinery Exemptions Under Renewable Fuel Standard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/15/2020 | 01:05pm EDT
09.15.20

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, today issued the following statement after an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) decision to deny small refinery exemptions under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS):

'For years, President Trump has crippled American biofuels by allowing a record number of waivers for oil companies. His decisions have dragged Illinois farm income down, damaged an important corn market, and caused the closure or idling of countless ethanol and biodiesel plants. The President's latest decision cannot undo the damage he's done. It is blatantly political.'

Durbin and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) have introduced a bipartisan bill with Senator Deb Fischer (R-NE) that would require EPA transparency with small refinery hardship waivers.

-30-

Disclaimer

Richard J. Durbin published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 17:04:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:19pEPAZZ : DeskFlex Desk & Room Scheduling Social Distance Features Winning New Contracts with Government Agencies and Healthcare Providers Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
AQ
01:19pTACO JUNKIES, REJOICE : Torchy's Tacos' Award-Winning Green Chile Queso and Diablo Sauce Now Available at Select Whole Foods
BU
01:18pELSE NUTRITION : IIROC Trading Halt - BABY
AQ
01:18pATLANTIA : prepares to challenge govt with motorway assets listing - sources
RE
01:17pLattia Baker Named Executive Director For Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated
PR
01:16pGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : ACS Closes Sale of Photovoltaic Projects in Spain to Galp
DJ
01:15pAPPLE : kicks off critical holiday season with watch that monitors blood oxygen
RE
01:15pAPPLE : kicks off critical holiday season with watch that monitors blood oxygen
RE
01:14pDATADOG : Achieves AWS Outposts Ready Designation
BU
01:14pBazelet Oglesby Introduces Cannabis America, a 0.00% THC Cannabis Plant
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKOLA CORPORATION : GM encouraged by global recovery, but not interested in 'short-term pop' for stock - CEO
2FAURECIA SE : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot maker PSA amend merger terms to conserve cash
3LISI S.A. : LISI S A : AUTOMOTIVE Former in Delle will benefit from the French automotive modernization fund
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : How ByteDance's CEO balked at selling TikTok's U.S. business
5VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Launches $7 Billion Prepaid Push

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group