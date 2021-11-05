During official visit to Germany, CABEI strengthens strategic alliances with international financial institutions for sustainable development in the region

Tegucigalpa, November 04, 2021.- The Executive President of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), Dr. Dante Mossi, is on an official visit to Germany to strengthen ties with cooperating organizations and make it possible to raise funds to address the region's challenges.

During the visit he will be the keynote speaker at the conference "Economic recovery and new paths for sustainable development" at the Latin America Association's 2021 Latin America Day event (LAV-Lateinmerika Verein e.V).

He will also hold bilateral meetings with directors and executives of various financial institutions, such as the directors of the German Government Development Bank (KfW) for Latin America, Claudia Arce, and of the KfW Group, Christiane Laibach, respectively, as well as with the CEO of the European Investment Bank (EIB), Werner Hoyer.

"We are pleased to be able to meet with our strategic allies to personally thank them for their historic contribution to the Central American region and, together, seek opportunities for the economic, social and environmental development of our countries," said Mossi.

Since 2002, KfW has cooperated with CABEI through agreements and financing totaling US$961.2 million, which have been used to promote renewable energies and energy efficiency, as well as micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). To date, CABEI has attracted a total of US$581.8 million in resources, as well as non-reimbursable cooperation for the preparation of pre-investment studies, among others.

The relationship with the EIB began in 2000, and four cooperation agreements and two loan contracts for specific projects have been signed, totaling US$493.5 million and raising US$241.3 million.

The priority areas of cooperation between CABEI, KfW and the EIB are environmental protection, the promotion of renewable energies and energy efficiency, improved infrastructure, and sustainable economic development. It is worth noting that CABEI is the leading financial institution in the Central American region in terms of mobilizing green resources that contribute to climate change mitigation and adaptation; it is also the entity accredited by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) that has obtained the largest amount of approvals.