Dust settles on stocks surge, OPEC+ talks supply cuts

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - World stocks clung to two-week
highs on Wednesday, although another aggressive rate increase
from New Zealand tempered the idea that central banks may be
close to slowing down the pace of rapid monetary tightening.
Oil prices were little changed before a meeting of OPEC+
producers to discuss a big cut in crude output after gaining
more than 3% in the previous session.
Asian shares rallied, but European equity markets opened
broadly lower and U.S. equity futures pointed to a weak start
for Wall Street.
The S&P 500 index posted its biggest single-day rally
in two years on Tuesday after softer U.S. economic data and a
smaller-than-expected interest rate hike from Australia stirred
hope for less aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve.
Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries, which move inversely to
prices, meanwhile are down 12 basis points just this week, as
hopes for a slowdown in rapid Fed tightening took hold.
But a more cautious tone surfaced on Wednesday, with a sharp
rate rise in New Zealand dampening hopes for a pause or slowdown
in aggressive hikes from other major central banks.
Maximilian Kunkel, chief investment officer for Germany and
global family and institutional wealth at UBS, said talk of rate
hikes slowing down was premature.
"To us, especially when we think about central bank actions,
it is too early to call for the Fed to pause imminently," he
said. "We need indications of a clear downtrend in U.S.
inflation... and further signs of a cooling of the labor market.
And we're not there yet."
European shares fell, after rallying more than 5% in the
previous three sessions. Europe's broad STOXX 600 index
was down 1%, while blue-chip indices in London, Paris and
Frankfurt were down as much as 0.5%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 2.3%, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with gains.
That left MSCI's World Stock Index up around 0.2%, having
touched its highest level in around two weeks earlier in the
session.
WAITING FOR OPEC+
Investors closely awaited a crucial supply decision from
OPEC+ due later Wednesday, which could have global implications
for already high energy prices and inflation.
After making strong gains the previous day, U.S. crude
was flat at $86.60 a barrel and Brent crude was
just 0.1% firmer at $91.86 per barrel.
OPEC+, which includes Russia and Saudi Arabia, could cut
between 1 and 2 million barrels a day, according to a Reuters
report.
U.S. Treasury yields headed back higher and the dollar
steadied, having suffered its heaviest setback in more than two
years on Tuesday. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries
, were around 7 basis points higher at 3.69%.
The dollar was 0.2% firmer at 144.40 yen, while
the euro was around 0.4% softer at $0.9945, having
gained 1.7% on Tuesday in its biggest one-day percentage gain
since March.
"Despite European assets rebounding quite sharply, it’s hard
to point to any material change in the eurozone’s outlook that
would warrant a significant return of market appetite for the
euro just yet," said ING currency strategist Francesco Pesole.
Elsewhere, spot gold traded at around $1,713 per
ounce, down about 0.75%.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing
by Toby Chopra)