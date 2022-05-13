Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dust storm, hurricane-force winds tear destructive path across U.S. upper Midwest

05/13/2022 | 03:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Hurricane-force winds tore across the U.S. upper Midwest Thursday evening, sending walls of dust across cities and rural towns, causing widespread property damage and killing at least two people.

Straight-line winds up to 105 miles per hour (169 kph) reached from Kansas to Wisconsin, pushing waves of farmland topsoil across the horizon and plunging communities into darkness, according to meteorologists and soil experts.

The wall of dust evoked images of the Dust Bowl of the 1930s, said farmers, with winds dropping storage buildings onto tractors and flipping cars on highways.

One person was killed by a fallen tree in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, according to the National Weather Service. A second person was reportedly killed in Minnesota, when a grain bin fell onto a car, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

"The damage is extensive, but it could have been a lot worse," said Todd Heitkamp, meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The most severe damage hit parts of Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota, he said.

As winds subsided, a gritty layer of black dirt covered wind turbine blades and filled drainage ditches, farmers said, as rich top soil, crucial for growing crops, blew off some fields.

Dry conditions across the Great Plains and Midwest, combined with traditional farm practices like soil tillage, set the stage for the massive dust storm, according to Joanna Pope, Nebraska state public affairs officer for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service.

"The best defense to this type of stuff is installing cover crops and soil-saving practices like no-till," she said.

"Soil that's exposed gets dried out really fast, and the high winds just make it blow away. That's people's livelihoods, blowing way. It's terrible."

The storm could compound struggles as farmers face delayed planting, soaring input costs and pressure to increase production amid record-high food prices and fears of shortages.

In central Nebraska, high winds mangled irrigation systems used to offset dry conditions for recently planted crops. Farmer Kevin Fulton said it could be weeks before the costly systems are repaired.

Farmer Randy Loomis was planting corn near Ayrshire, Iowa, when the storm rolled through, tossing a neighbor's grain bin across his yard.

His wife and daughter, after dropping off his supper, abandoned their car to huddle against the wind in a nearby ditch, he said.

"That big dust cloud was three football fields wide," said Loomis, 62. "It was just black. ... it had sucked up all that black dirt."

(Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter and Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Christopher Walljasper and P.J. Huffstutter


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:39pMaker of Walmart, Amazon store-brand infant formulas expects shortages through rest of 2022
RE
03:39pCanada Supreme Court rules extreme intoxication can be violent crime defense
RE
03:33pIsraeli police beat mourners at funeral of slain Palestinian journalist
RE
03:31pTwitter executive changes aimed at building 'a stronger Twitter', CEO says
RE
03:29pSEC sues Florida firm that raised $410 million for IPO-linked fraud -filings
RE
03:29pSandy Hook families can resume defamation lawsuits vs InfoWars owner -attorneys
RE
03:27pInflation views tilt the Fed's way, a bit
RE
03:26pUAE de facto ruler sees Iran, Islamists as threat to ambitious Gulf safe haven
RE
03:24pIsraeli police beat mourners at funeral of slain Palestinian journalist
RE
03:15pFormer Reagan national security adviser McFarlane dies at age 84 -Washington Post
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World equities rise on bounce in U.S., European markets
2ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Reduced to Neutral by Jefferies
3Nomura offers its first bitcoin derivatives, just as crypto markets tum..
4Alibaba Group Will Announce March Quarter 2022 and Full Fiscal Year 202..
5Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data

HOT NEWS