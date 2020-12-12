Dutch COVID-19 cases rise at fastest pace since October - data

AMSTERDAM, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus
infections in the Netherlands jumped by more than 9,000 in 24
hours, the biggest daily increase since October, data released
by the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) on Saturday
showed.
The latest confirmed cases took the total number during the
pandemic to more than 600,000, with more than 10,000 deaths in
the country.
Members of the Dutch government meet on Sunday to review
tougher lockdown measures ahead of Christmas.
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Toby Sterling; Editing by
Toby Chopra)