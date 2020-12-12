Dutch COVID-19 cases rise at fastest pace since October - data

AMSTERDAM, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands jumped by more than 9,000 in 24 hours, the biggest daily increase since October, data released by the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) on Saturday showed.

The latest confirmed cases took the total number during the pandemic to more than 600,000, with more than 10,000 deaths in the country.

Members of the Dutch government meet on Sunday to review tougher lockdown measures ahead of Christmas. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Toby Sterling; Editing by Toby Chopra)