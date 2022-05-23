Log in
Dutch PM warns UK's Johnson to stick to N.Ireland Brexit terms

05/23/2022 | 03:37pm EDT
British PM Johnson meets with Uruguay's President Lacalle Pou in London

DUBLIN (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson knows very well what action the European Union could take if London fails to comply with the post-Brexit agreement it struck with the bloc on Northern Ireland, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday.

"We will keep on working to ensure that we somehow find a way out of this, but if it is not possible then we also have to take our next steps and think about those," Rutte said in a joint news conference with his Irish counterpart, Micheál Martin, saying his country stood "shoulder to shoulder" with Ireland.

"I don't want to guesstimate about what they could be because I don't think that is helpful, but I think Boris Johnson and the UK know very well what the next steps could be. Let's hope we don't come to that."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
