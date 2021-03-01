Dutch Quality Stone : Announces Brand Refresh, Launches New Website

New website includes modern interface, photo galleries and enhanced product portal

Dutch Quality Stone, manufacturer of easy-to-install stone veneer products, has announced a brand refresh with a new logo design and color palette to accompany a new website that is positioned to cater to a national audience of specifiers and consumers. Dutch Quality Stone, a member of the Boral North America family of brands, offers a catalogue of traditionally crafted products that exhibit all the unique qualities of nature for application in a range of residential and commercial settings.

“Dutch Quality Stone products are defined by pride and dedication, with a distinctive craftsmanship that we are excited to showcase in a new way,” said Sarah Lograsso, Director of Marketing for Dutch Quality Stone. “Visitors to the website will enjoy a refreshed layout enabling users to draw inspiration from our image galleries and learn about our products. In the near future, we also plan to curate a collection of blog articles for builders, designers and end users. Dutch Quality has been a pillar for Boral’s Stone Division throughout the Midwest, and we are thrilled to elevate the brand onto the national stage.”

Dutch Quality Stone Featured Profiles

Created by a tight-knit group of local artisans based in Ohio’s Amish country, Dutch Quality Stone combines traditional craftsmanship with modern processes to provide dependable, easy-to-install options for homes and commercial properties.

The catalogue of stone veneer products includes seven profiles characterized by unique shapes, rugged textures and rustic, natural colors. A wide selection of styles, colors and sizes provides ample selection to fit any design vision, budget and time frame.

The two Weathered Plank profiles capture the grain and character of natural wood to recreate the appearance of reclaimed barn wood.

Tuscany Veneer is a smooth, monochromatic stone veneer that channels the appearance of natural, quarry-cut stone. Its large shapes allow for fast installation, making it a particularly smart choice for commercial projects.

New Website Provides Seamless User Experience

Visitors to the new Dutch Quality Stone website are met with a modern, upgraded homepage and can easily navigate throughout the site pages.

The homepage is highlighted by featured gallery images that scroll horizontally on an endless loop.

An enhanced product portal outlines the key features of each profile and color palette, including design characteristics and dimensions. Each page also features a button that offers users the opportunity to search for a local dealer with just one click.

Users can scroll through an Inspiration Gallery to view large, beautiful images of interior and exterior residential and commercial spaces featuring Dutch Quality Stone profiles and color palettes.

Over the next several months, the website will launch a new blog section with articles on topics such as incorporating stone into interior and exterior design, caring for stone veneer and the specification process.

Dutch Quality Stone Refreshes Logo and Brand Colors

Alongside the new website, Dutch Quality Stone reveals a new brand identity, including primary and secondary logos, creative fonts for all marketing materials and new brand colors, DQS blue and DQS stone.

To learn more about Dutch Quality Stone and its catalogue of products, visit the newly redesigned DutchQualityStone.com.

About Dutch Quality Stone

Created by a tight-knit group of local artisans in Ohio, Dutch Quality Stone manufactures stone veneer products that exemplify the hard work, tempered skills and straightforward solutions that have formed the brand’s identity since its humble beginnings. Dutch Quality Stone products exhibit all the unique qualities of nature for application in a range of residential and commercial settings. Pride goes in. Proud comes out. For more information, visit DutchQualityStone.com.

