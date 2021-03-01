Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dutch Quality Stone : Announces Brand Refresh, Launches New Website

03/01/2021 | 04:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New website includes modern interface, photo galleries and enhanced product portal

Dutch Quality Stone, manufacturer of easy-to-install stone veneer products, has announced a brand refresh with a new logo design and color palette to accompany a new website that is positioned to cater to a national audience of specifiers and consumers. Dutch Quality Stone, a member of the Boral North America family of brands, offers a catalogue of traditionally crafted products that exhibit all the unique qualities of nature for application in a range of residential and commercial settings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005153/en/

Dutch Quality's catalog of stone veneer products includes seven profiles characterized by unique shapes, rugged textures and rustic, natural colors. Shown: Tuscan Ridge in Elkwood. (Photo: Dutch Quality Stone)

Dutch Quality's catalog of stone veneer products includes seven profiles characterized by unique shapes, rugged textures and rustic, natural colors. Shown: Tuscan Ridge in Elkwood. (Photo: Dutch Quality Stone)

“Dutch Quality Stone products are defined by pride and dedication, with a distinctive craftsmanship that we are excited to showcase in a new way,” said Sarah Lograsso, Director of Marketing for Dutch Quality Stone. “Visitors to the website will enjoy a refreshed layout enabling users to draw inspiration from our image galleries and learn about our products. In the near future, we also plan to curate a collection of blog articles for builders, designers and end users. Dutch Quality has been a pillar for Boral’s Stone Division throughout the Midwest, and we are thrilled to elevate the brand onto the national stage.”

Dutch Quality Stone Featured Profiles

Created by a tight-knit group of local artisans based in Ohio’s Amish country, Dutch Quality Stone combines traditional craftsmanship with modern processes to provide dependable, easy-to-install options for homes and commercial properties.

  • The catalogue of stone veneer products includes seven profiles characterized by unique shapes, rugged textures and rustic, natural colors. A wide selection of styles, colors and sizes provides ample selection to fit any design vision, budget and time frame.
  • The two Weathered Plank profiles capture the grain and character of natural wood to recreate the appearance of reclaimed barn wood.
  • Tuscany Veneer is a smooth, monochromatic stone veneer that channels the appearance of natural, quarry-cut stone. Its large shapes allow for fast installation, making it a particularly smart choice for commercial projects.

New Website Provides Seamless User Experience

Visitors to the new Dutch Quality Stone website are met with a modern, upgraded homepage and can easily navigate throughout the site pages.

  • The homepage is highlighted by featured gallery images that scroll horizontally on an endless loop.
  • An enhanced product portal outlines the key features of each profile and color palette, including design characteristics and dimensions. Each page also features a button that offers users the opportunity to search for a local dealer with just one click.
  • Users can scroll through an Inspiration Gallery to view large, beautiful images of interior and exterior residential and commercial spaces featuring Dutch Quality Stone profiles and color palettes.
  • Over the next several months, the website will launch a new blog section with articles on topics such as incorporating stone into interior and exterior design, caring for stone veneer and the specification process.

Dutch Quality Stone Refreshes Logo and Brand Colors

Alongside the new website, Dutch Quality Stone reveals a new brand identity, including primary and secondary logos, creative fonts for all marketing materials and new brand colors, DQS blue and DQS stone.

To learn more about Dutch Quality Stone and its catalogue of products, visit the newly redesigned DutchQualityStone.com.

About Dutch Quality Stone

Created by a tight-knit group of local artisans in Ohio, Dutch Quality Stone manufactures stone veneer products that exemplify the hard work, tempered skills and straightforward solutions that have formed the brand’s identity since its humble beginnings. Dutch Quality Stone products exhibit all the unique qualities of nature for application in a range of residential and commercial settings. Pride goes in. Proud comes out. For more information, visit DutchQualityStone.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:12aSINGLE TOUCH PAYROLL 2 (STP 2) : All That You Need to Know
PU
04:12aSCHRODERS : and the Social Business Trust announce new partnership to scale-up valuable social enterprises
PU
04:12aBGMC INTERNATIONAL : Notice of annual general meeting
PU
04:12aFIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM FUND : Fact Sheet
PU
04:12aMTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : 4Q Net Profit, Revenue Rise
DJ
04:11aSoftBank's internet business to invest $5 billion to resist overseas tech giants
RE
04:10aALTYNGOLD : First processing results from Terensai exploration area
PU
04:10aMATADOR RESOURCES : 2021 Capital Plan Presentation
PU
04:10aDEUTSCHE POST : DHL Industrial Projects is on track with a historic move of 676 passenger coaches across continents The team is facilitating end-to-end transport including packaging, customs clearance, and pre-carriage
AQ
04:10aERS GENOMICS : Expands Team With Appointment of Jon Kratochvil as VP Business Development
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Central banks will happily ignore inflation-mongers
2DANONE S.A : DANONE S A : Plans to Sell Stake in Chinese Dairy Company Mengniu
3ALTIUM LIMITED : Australia shares climb 1.5% as country inches towards pre-pandemic normal
4From U.S. domination to energy transition, two years that changed oil
5How a 10-second video clip sold for $6.6 million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ