Dutch believe they have found 'a number' of Omicron cases

AMSTERDAM, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Some of 61 COVID-19 cases
detected among a group of passengers that arrived in the
Netherlands from South Africa this week are likely to be the
Omicron variant, health authorities said on Saturday.
"In a number of the tested persons the Omicron variant is
presumed to have been found," the Netherlands Institute for
Health (RIVM) said in a statement. A spokesperson for the RIVM
said it was "almost certain" the cases were of the new variant
but further testing is needed.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Nick Macfie)