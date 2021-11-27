Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dutch believe they have found 'a number' of Omicron cases

11/27/2021 | 01:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMSTERDAM, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Some of 61 COVID-19 cases detected among a group of passengers that arrived in the Netherlands from South Africa this week are likely to be the Omicron variant, health authorities said on Saturday.

"In a number of the tested persons the Omicron variant is presumed to have been found," the Netherlands Institute for Health (RIVM) said in a statement. A spokesperson for the RIVM said it was "almost certain" the cases were of the new variant but further testing is needed. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:14pU.S. Black Friday shoppers tapered online splurge, as some returned to stores
RE
02:07pU.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' advisory for eight African countries
RE
01:55pDutch believe they have found 'a number' of Omicron cases
RE
01:55pDutch health authority says "a number" of likely omicron cases detected among passengers on flights from s.africa
RE
01:53pDutch health authority rivm says it "suspects" it has detected omicron variant in netherlands - statement
RE
01:46pSudan appoints new director of general intelligence - sources
RE
01:46pSudans's sovereign council appoints new director for general intelligence service - official sources
RE
01:14pOmicron coronavirus case detected in Italy - health institute
RE
01:14pOmicron coronavirus case found in italy - national health institute
RE
12:54pU.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' advisory for eight African countries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Black Friday draws U.S. shoppers but many shun stores for online
2Fed's Bostic says he remains open to faster taper and one or two rate h..
3Telecom Italia loses CEO in boardroom clash amid KKR approach
4India tells public to shun Musk-backed Starlink until it gets licence
5Dutch: Some of the 61 COVID cases from S.Africa flights are new variant

HOT NEWS