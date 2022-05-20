Dutch budget deficit to rise to 3.4% this year - finance ministry
05/20/2022 | 10:46am EDT
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch government's budget deficit will rise to 3.4% of GDP in 2022, the finance ministry said on Friday in its spring budget update, up from expectations of a 2.4% shortfall forecast in September.
The country's finances are being impacted by plans to lighten the impact on consumers of high energy prices, notably by cutting taxes on gasoline at the pump.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Hugh Lawson)