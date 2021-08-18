Dutch central bank says Binance not in compliance with rules

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Binance was
providing its services in the Netherlands without the required
registration, the Dutch central bank (DNB) said on Monday, in
the latest regulatory hurdle for the company.
The company was not in compliance with the Anti-Money
Laundering and Anti-Terrorist Financing Act, the De
Nederlandsche Bank said, adding the warning applies to Binance
Holdings Ltd and its entities that provide crypto services in
the country.
Binance takes compliance very seriously and is in the
process of submitting an application for the required
registration, a company spokesperson said in an emailed
statement.
Regulators in Britain, Germany, Hong Kong and Italy have
earlier voiced similar concerns and have stepped up pressure on
Binance, one of the world's largest crypto exchanges by trading
volumes.
The exchange is also being probed in the United States by
the Department of Justice, the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission and tax authorities, according to Bloomberg News.
Binance has had to scale back parts of its business due to
the regulatory concerns. Last month, the company stopped its
users in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands from opening new
futures or derivatives products accounts.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)