Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dutch climate minister: It feels like we're backtracking on Glasgow climate deal

11/19/2022 | 02:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Dutch climate minister Rob Jetten said it felt like the COP27 summit was backtracking in some areas on the climate deal agreed in Glasgow last year, expressing unhappiness at the state of negotiations.

"I think everyone is not really happy about the progress that has been made over the night. Especially on mitigation, it's simply not good enough," Jetten told Reuters on the sidelines of the summit.

"We're still waiting for some texts, but it feels like we're backtracking on Glasgow and that will be unacceptable." (Reporting by Kate Abnett; Writing by William James; Editing by Dominic Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
02:49aFtx trading ltd requests authority to pay the prepetition claims…
RE
02:48aFtx trading ltd requests authority to pay the prepetition claims…
RE
02:42aCop27 - eu climate policy chief timmermans: we cannot accept th…
RE
02:34aDutch climate minister: It feels like we're backtracking on Glasgow climate deal
RE
02:34aCop27 - dutch climate minister jetten: there is still a lot of w…
RE
02:33aCop27 - dutch climate minister jetten: it feels like we're backt…
RE
02:24aAPEC leaders pledge to strengthen rules-based multilateral trading system
RE
01:53aSouth Africa's Transnet reopens one line on North Corridor
RE
01:53aSouth africa's transnet- operations have commenced as of this mo…
RE
01:52aSouth africa's transnet- freight rail reopened one of the two l…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Warren Buffett's Berkshire warns about crypto website using its name
2HARRIS TOLD APEC LEADERS THE UNITED STATES WILL INTRODUCE A NEW…
3APEC host Thailand targets progress on trade amid geopolitical tensions
4SIGMA LITHIUM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS THREE AND NINE MON..
5COP27 negotiators to push for deal in overtime climate talks

HOT NEWS