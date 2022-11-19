Dutch climate minister: It feels like we're backtracking on Glasgow climate deal

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Dutch climate
minister Rob Jetten said it felt like the COP27 summit was
backtracking in some areas on the climate deal agreed in Glasgow
last year, expressing unhappiness at the state of negotiations.
"I think everyone is not really happy about the progress
that has been made over the night. Especially on mitigation,
it's simply not good enough," Jetten told Reuters on the
sidelines of the summit.
"We're still waiting for some texts, but it feels like we're
backtracking on Glasgow and that will be unacceptable."
