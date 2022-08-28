Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dutch commandos wounded in shooting outside Indiana hotel

08/28/2022 | 11:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: One of them was in critical condition, a statement published on Saturday (August 27) said. The men were in the state of Indiana for training, it said, adding that local police were investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), which is handling the investigation, was not immediately available for comment. An IMPD officer told FOX 59 it appeared an altercation took place earlier at a different location from the Hampton Inn in downtown Indianapolis.

"Right now the information we're willing to disclose is that it was not something that occurred inside the hotel," the officer told the news channel. "It was a previous altercation we believe at another location. It did not happen inside the Hampton, the actual occurrence was outside."

Asked who the commandos were training with and whether any U.S. personnel were involved in the incident, a Pentagon spokesperson referred questions to local civilian authorities, adding the situation remains under investigation.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:12pEuropean judges challenge EU approval of Poland's recovery plan
RE
12:58pGermany's SPD plans new package to ease energy price impact -paper
RE
12:21pDefense of Trump is 'hypocrisy' by Republicans, Congressman Kinzinger says
RE
12:16p'The Invitation' Tops Box Office With $7 Million in Catastrophically Slow Weekend
RE
11:37aWATCH : Indian authorities demolish illegal skyscrapers
RE
11:28aDutch commandos wounded in shooting outside Indiana hotel
RE
11:25aHundreds airlifted from Pakistan floods
RE
11:23aUkrainians get iodine tablets on nuclear fears
RE
11:20aBangladesh set to import 500,000 T of wheat from Russia -sources
RE
11:04aPakistan foreign minister says help needed after 'overwhelming' floods
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gazprom: gas shipments to Europe via Ukraine stable on Sunday
2Wall St Week Ahead-U.S. summer stock rally at risk as September looms
3Bank of Korea's Rhee says rates to rise until inflation defeated
4Sinopec's interim profit soars on stronger oil, gas prices
5EU SET TO SUSPEND VISA TRAVEL AGREEMENT WITH RUSSIA - FT…

HOT NEWS