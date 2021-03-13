Dutch coronavirus cases rise by more than 6,000 in 24 hours

THE HAGUE, March 13 (Reuters) - New coronavirus cases in the
Netherlands reached their highest level since mid-January, with
more than 6,396 cases in 24 hours, data released on Saturday
showed.
The figures published by the National Institute for Health
(RIVM) follow several weeks of stability. The RIVM has said it
expects a third wave of infections driven by variant strains of
the coronavirus.
The rise in cases comes as the country prepares to go to the
polls next week for parliamentary elections spread out over
three days on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday because of
coronavirus safety measures.
The Netherlands has been under lockdown since late January
with a ban on gatherings of more than two people, restaurants
and bars shut and the first night-time curfew in place since
World War Two.
The country has registered a total of 1,151,218 cases and
16,046 deaths in the pandemic.
(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Angus MacSwan)