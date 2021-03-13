Log in
Dutch coronavirus cases rise by more than 6,000 in 24 hours

03/13/2021 | 09:55am EST
THE HAGUE, March 13 (Reuters) - New coronavirus cases in the Netherlands reached their highest level since mid-January, with more than 6,396 cases in 24 hours, data released on Saturday showed.

The figures published by the National Institute for Health (RIVM) follow several weeks of stability. The RIVM has said it expects a third wave of infections driven by variant strains of the coronavirus.

The rise in cases comes as the country prepares to go to the polls next week for parliamentary elections spread out over three days on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday because of coronavirus safety measures.

The Netherlands has been under lockdown since late January with a ban on gatherings of more than two people, restaurants and bars shut and the first night-time curfew in place since World War Two.

The country has registered a total of 1,151,218 cases and 16,046 deaths in the pandemic.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2021
