Dutch doctor providing abortion services for U.S. women sees spike in traffic

offering abortion pills has surged

since the U.S. Supreme Court

struck down Roe v. Wade

Physician Rebecca Gomperts says

requests for help to Aid Access

are up from roughly 600 to

700 per day to more than 4,000

Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands

"The law has immediately created so much fear and taboo. Usually, we ask women that use Aid Access if they're willing to speak with the press. In the beginning, many women were willing to speak with the press, and now, nobody is, everybody is scared. It's devastating actually what's been happening."

Aid Access offers remote

consultations and prescriptions

for women who are up to 10 weeks pregnant

"I feel it's my moral obligation and duty to help women in need.... Women with money, like the wives of the senators that are all banning the abortion and the judges, they can travel to California and New York or whatever, they won't be affected by these laws. These laws only have effect on the most vulnerable people that don't have access to the internet, that don't speak English, illegal immigrants."

Gomperts made headlines

in the early 2000s

when her foundation launched a boat

offering abortion services

in international waters