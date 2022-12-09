Dutch economic growth to slow to 0.6% in 2023 -IMF

In its annual review of the euro zone's fifth largest economy, the IMF said growth was expected to be 4.2% this year, as high savings and a strong labour market helped the country rebound quickly from its COVID-19 slump.

Headline inflation is expected to moderate to 4.2% in 2023 as the effect of surging energy prices wanes, following a jump to 11.8% this year, the IMF said.

But core inflation, which leaves out energy and food prices, is projected to peak at more than 7% next year.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Crispian Balmer)