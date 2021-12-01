Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dutch energy company Anode Energie insolvent due to high prices

12/01/2021 | 12:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch energy company Anode Energy plans to file for bankruptcy, the company said on Wednesday, the third in the Netherlands this year to become insolvent due to high energy prices.

Director Eric van Teeffelen said that the company, which supplies around 14,000 retail customers, had been forced to make the decision after its energy supplier could no longer meet its obligations.

"We were forced to purchase on the spot market -- hedged prices are no longer available -- and the current prices are much higher, we can't endure it," he said.

Retail customers are guaranteed service under the country's 'security of supply' rules and the Consumer and Markets Authority (ACM) will allocate them among remaining energy companies if they can't find a new provider.

Around 150 commercial customers must find a new supplier.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling. Editing by Jane Merriman and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:01pHalliburton says not buying Exxon stake in Iraqi oilfield
RE
01:00pBrazil november exports total $20.3 bln, imports $21.6 bln - economy ministry
RE
01:00pBrazil posts november trade balance of $-1.3 bln - economy ministry (reuters poll -$1.2 bln)
RE
12:53pGrain futures regain ground as coronavirus jitters ease
RE
12:53pTREASURY'S YELLEN : Biden stimulus at most a 'small contributor' to inflation
RE
12:51pFEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION : FTC Issues Annual Report on Ethanol Market Concentration 2021
PU
12:48pDutch energy company Anode Energie insolvent due to high prices
RE
12:47pIn Brazil, a favela start-up delivers parcels where others fear to tread
RE
12:46pJewellery maker Pandora has no plans to join platforms like Amazon or Farfetch -CEO
RE
12:42pColombia oil and gas auction gets 30 bids with estimated value of $148.5 mln
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TELEFONICA SA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
2Wall Street strategists see more gains in 2022
3Facebook risks meta flop, metaverse developers say
4Factbox-British energy suppliers dwindle as gas prices soar
5Stocks, oil bounce back after Omicron-driven selloff

HOT NEWS