Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dutch gas grid operator Gasunie says Brunsbuettel LNG hub to be ready in 2026

10/13/2022 | 03:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMSTERDAM, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Dutch gas grid operator Gasunie said its German subsidiary has signed deals related to the development of a new LNG terminal at Brunsbuettel with 8 billion cubic meters of throughput capacity, due to be completed by 2026.

In a statement, Gasunie said that CS Gas North SA would build the terminal near Hamburg, and that ConocoPhilips, Ineos, and RWE Supply & Trading have been signed as initial customers.

"The construction of this LNG terminal will help reduce dependence on gas from Russia," Gasunie said.

The German government took several steps toward developing the Brunsbuettel project in March, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. No price estimate was given for the project, but previous forecasts were that it would cost $500 million.

Earlier this year Gasunie brought into operation an 8 bcm floating LNG terminal at Eemshaven, near Groningen, Netherlands, and expanded capacity at the Gate Terminal in Rotterdam to 16 bcm.

The Brunsbuettel terminal is intended to eventually also become a hydrogen hub, Gasunie said on Thursday. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RWE AG 0.38% 37.04 Delayed Quote.3.25%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.31% 63.6 Delayed Quote.-17.27%
Latest news "Economy"
03:46aCGT's energy branch calls for extension of strike to whole sector
RE
03:44aFidelity, HDFC Mutual eye India's Five Star IPO at lower valuation-sources
RE
03:44aSterling May Struggle to Recover Without Fiscal Policy Overhaul
DJ
03:41aIndia’s september palm oil imports at 1,171,913 tonnes vs 994,99…
RE
03:41aU.S. says to defend "every inch" of NATO as nuclear planning group meets
RE
03:40aIndia’s september sunflower oil imports at 159,810 tonnes vs 135…
RE
03:39aRussian rouble moves away from over three-month low vs dollar
RE
03:39aUK foreign minister says ousting PM Truss would be 'disastrously bad idea'
RE
03:39aIndia’s september soyoil imports at 261,815 tonnes vs 244,697 to…
RE
03:39aDutch gas grid operator Gasunie says Brunsbuettel LNG hub to be ready in 2026
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan Inc strongly backs defence spending, many firms near limit on wea..
2TSMC Q3 profit jumps 80%, beats market expectations
3Asian stocks weaken as Fed, BoE fuel uncertainty before U.S. CPI data
4French lawmakers vote special tax on dividends of large companies makin..
5Marketmind: Absolutely, absolutely!

HOT NEWS