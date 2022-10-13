Dutch gas grid operator Gasunie says Brunsbuettel LNG hub to be ready in 2026

AMSTERDAM, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Dutch gas grid operator
Gasunie said its German subsidiary has signed deals related to
the development of a new LNG terminal at Brunsbuettel with 8
billion cubic meters of throughput capacity, due to be completed
by 2026.
In a statement, Gasunie said that CS Gas North SA would
build the terminal near Hamburg, and that ConocoPhilips, Ineos,
and RWE Supply & Trading have been signed as initial customers.
"The construction of this LNG terminal will help reduce
dependence on gas from Russia," Gasunie said.
The German government took several steps toward developing
the Brunsbuettel project in March, following Russia's invasion
of Ukraine. No price estimate was given for the project, but
previous forecasts were that it would cost $500 million.
Earlier this year Gasunie brought into operation an 8 bcm
floating LNG terminal at Eemshaven, near Groningen, Netherlands,
and expanded capacity at the Gate Terminal in Rotterdam to 16
bcm.
The Brunsbuettel terminal is intended to eventually also
become a hydrogen hub, Gasunie said on Thursday.
