Dutch government says 2020 debt-to-GDP to hit 57.4% due to coronavirus support

AMSTERDAM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Dutch government expects
its debt-to-GDP ratio to have risen to 57.4% by the end of 2020
as a result of heavy spending to support the economy during the
coronavirus pandemic, it said on Monday.
Dutch debt to gross domestic product (GDP) stood at 48.7% at
the end of 2020, making it one of the few countries to adhere to
euro zone rules that allow a maximum of 60%.
The budget deficit will be around 6.2% this year, the
finance ministry said, high but below a forecast of 7.2% given
by Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra in September.
The country's economy performed better than expected in the
late summer and fall before a second wave of COVID-19 cases led
to a second, partial lockdown that is ongoing.
"The Cabinet has spent billions on one-time support to
prevent mass bankruptcies and unemployment," the ministry said
in a statement.
The government ran a budget surplus of 1.7% in 2019.
Last week the government's economic forecasting agency said
it expects economic growth to rebound by 2.8% in 2021 after
contracting 4.2% this year.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jan Harvey)