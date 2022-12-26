Advanced search
Dutch governor Knot signals ECB will keep raising rates in months ahead- FT

12/26/2022 | 12:24am EST
ECB board member Klaas Knot appears at a Dutch parliamentary hearing in The Hague

(Reuters) - Head of Dutch Central Bank Klaas Knot said with five policy meetings between now and July 2023, the ECB would achieve "quite a decent pace of tightening" through half percentage point rises before borrowing costs eventually peaked by the summer, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

"The risk of us doing too little is still the bigger risk," Knot told the newspaper in an interview. "We are just at the beginning of the second half."

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2022
