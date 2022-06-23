Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dutch grid operator TenneT to tender for help with vast wind plan

06/23/2022 | 04:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Windmills of the wind farm BARD Offshore 1, are pictured 100 kilometres north-west of the German island of Borkum

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Grid operator TenneT will draw up a tender to seek companies to help with a 30 billion euro ($31.5 billion) plan to build sea-to-land connections for offshore wind farms planned by the Dutch and German governments, it said on Thursday.

European Union countries risk falling behind with plans to shift to green energy as cuts in Russian gas supplies have placed the focus on desperate short-term remedies such as turning back to high-carbon coal https://www.reuters.com/article/ukraine-crisis-gas-idAFL1N2Y70G3.

Ambitions for wind energy have previously stumbled over the difficulty of connecting https://www.reuters.com/article/dg-renewables-subsidies-idUSL5N0F92YD20130712 offshore farms to the online grid.

TenneT, which is owned by the Dutch state, said it was still drafting details of its tender plan, but total order volume for the projects to generate up to to 40 gigawatts (GW) of wind power in North Sea by 2030 would be worth up to 30 billion euros.

One gigawatt of electricity can power around a million Dutch households.

Tennet did not set a date or publish details of how companies could participate, but a spokesperson said it was necessary to signal its intent to subcontractors, given the project's scale.

TenneT currently connects offshore wind farms, mostly in the German North Sea, that generate about 9.7 GW.

The company plans to build 15-20 connections, each at a new standard 2 GW format - larger than the 700 megawatt connectors it has previously used.

"This will stimulate the market to build up the resources and comprehensive supply chains we need in a targeted and - crucially - in faster way," Chief Operating Officer Tim Meyerjürgens said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9519 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:00aFall in onshore forward premiums could push India rupee even lower
RE
04:59aRUSSIAN CENTRAL BANK OFFICIAL : there is further potential to lower rates
RE
04:59aTurkey says it is probing claims Russia stole Ukrainian grain
RE
04:58aNORWAY CENTRAL BANK CHIEF : The new rate path predicts 25 basis p…
RE
04:58aNORWAY CENTRAL BANK CHIEF : I can't rule out raising by more than…
RE
04:57aDutch grid operator TenneT to tender for help with vast wind plan
RE
04:56aNORWAY CENTRAL BANK CHIEF : Crown currency weakness is among the…
RE
04:53aNORWAY CENTRAL BANK CHIEF : rate hike needed to bring down inflation
RE
04:52aUK consumer spending softens, job ads fall in past week
RE
04:52aChina stocks lead EM rebound; cenbank moves eyed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis: High energy prices could sink U.S. stocks during earnings sea..
2Polymetal: Business update
3Asia shares struggle, oil falls as recession fears linger
4ARCELORMITTAL : Morgan Stanley reiterates its Buy rating
5LVMH : Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS