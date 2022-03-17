Dutch have now frozen more than 200 million euros in Russian assets -central bank

The disclosure by Klaas Knot was made during an appearance on television program Nieuwsuur.

His remarks came after the country's finance minister informed Parliament on Tuesday the Netherlands had only seized 6 million euros in Russian assets since Feb. 24.

"It wasn't a lot, but it was the number from a week ago," Knot said. "I can tell you that in the meanwhile we have now frozen or seized well over 200 million euros ... (and) I expect it will rise further.

"We had some startup problems."

($1 = 0.9016 euros)

