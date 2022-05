"After the weekend, we will give an update on any new infections that have become known", the National Insitute for Health (RIVM) said in a statement.

More than 100 cases of monkeypox, a viral infection more common to west and central Africa, have been reported in Europe this week, with German officials describing the outbreak as the largest ever in the region.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling, Editing by Louise Heavens and Benoit Van Overstraeten)