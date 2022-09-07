Dutch hit 80% EU target on gas storage, plan additional buffer

AMSTERDAM, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Gas storage facilities in the
Netherlands have been filled to 80% capacity ahead of a European
Union target date of Nov. 1, the Dutch Economy Ministry said on
Wednesday.
The government will continue to fill storage facilities in
the Netherlands "to create a buffer and absorb potential
setbacks", a statement said.
The ministry said the largest storage site, Norg, had been
filled to 85%. The Bergermeer site "will be filled as far as
possible above an initial 68% target", while Grijpskerk and
Alkmaar will be filled to 100%.
European countries, which relied heavily on Russian gas
supplies for years, have been rushing to secure alternative
sources since war broke out in Ukraine.
"This is of even greater importance now we see Russia
cutting off gas supplies for political reasons," Energy Minister
Job Jetten said in a statement, in reference to the shutting
down of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline last week.
"We are going to continue to fill our storage facilities to
be prepared for the uncertain times in Europe," Jetten said.
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Jan Harvey)