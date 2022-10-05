Dutch order poultry farmers to confine their birds, fearing bird flu

AMSTERDAM, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on
Wednesday ordered poultry farmers to confine their birds to
contain the spread of a highly infectious strain of bird flu.
"Unfortunately, the high number of infections makes it clear
that extra precaution is needed", Dutch minister of agriculture
Piet Adema said in a letter to the House, adding that there have
been several outbreaks the past two months and that there are
daily reports of dead wild birds in various regions in the
Netherlands.
The risk to humans is considered low, but past
outbreaks among farm birds have needed extensive culling
programmes to contain them.
"The bird flu virus has not disappeared from the Netherlands
this summer and the situation will not improve with the coming
bird migration."
The Netherlands have reported over 10 cases of bird flu in
the past month.
France has also seen a resurgence in cases after
experiencing its worst-ever bird flu wave this year.
The spread of bird flu around the globe has raised concerns
among governments and the poultry industry due to its ability to
ravage flocks, generate trade restrictions and cause human
transmission.
(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Josie Kao)