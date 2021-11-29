Dutch police arrest couple attempting to flee quarantine for Spain

AMSTERDAM, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Dutch military police said on
Sunday they had arrested a married couple who left a hotel where
they were in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, and
were attempting to flee the country.
They were arrested "in an airplane that was about to
depart," the police known as the Marechausse said in a
statement.
It was unclear whether they had tested positive for the new
Omicron coronavirus variant.
Amsterdam newspaper Het Parool reported that the couple, a
Spanish man and Portuguese woman, were trying to fly to Spain.
Dozens of passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 after
arriving on two flights from South Africa on Friday are being
kept in quarantine at a hotel near Amsterdam's Schiphol airport.
The Marechausse statement said the pair, whose names and
nationalities were not released, had been turned over to health
authorities.
In all, 61 of the more than 600 passengers on the flights
from Johannesburg and Cape Town tested positive for COVID-19.
Most are quarantining at the hotel, though some Dutch residents
were allowed to quarantine at home.
Dutch health authorities said earlier on Sunday that at
least 13 of the 61 are infected with the newly identified
Omicron variant of the virus.
The Marechausse did not release further details of the
couple's medical status.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Daniel Wallis and
Jacqueline Wong)