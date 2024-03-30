Journalists at the scene said a man left the nightclub with his hands in the air and was detained and put in a police vehicle.
Special police units had been deployed to the scene, a building in the center of the town of Ede, to deal with a hostage situation, police said on social media.
There was no indication of a terrorist motive, police said earlier.
People were held at the nightclub by a man with weapons and explosives, national newspaper de Telegraaf had reported, citing several anonymous sources.