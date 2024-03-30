STORY: "The last hostage has just been released. One person has been arrested," a police statement said. "We cannot share more information at this time."

Journalists at the scene said a man left the nightclub with his hands in the air and was detained and put in a police vehicle.

Special police units had been deployed to the scene, a building in the center of the town of Ede, to deal with a hostage situation, police said on social media.

There was no indication of a terrorist motive, police said earlier.

People were held at the nightclub by a man with weapons and explosives, national newspaper de Telegraaf had reported, citing several anonymous sources.