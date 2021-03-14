Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dutch police break up anti-lockdown protest ahead of election

03/14/2021 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE HAGUE, March 14 (Reuters) - Dutch riot police used water cannon and batons on Sunday to disperse a crowd of several thousand anti-lockdown protesters gathered at a field in the centre of The Hague a day before national elections.

The demonstration was broken up after the protesters flouted social distancing rules and ignored police warnings to disperse.

Local media said several arrests were made during the clashes. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Dutch authorities had stopped train services to the city, the seat of government, to prevent more protesters arriving. Police initially told people to go home and announced over loudspeakers that the event was over and warned that they would break up the protest by force if necessary.

Many in the crowd, gathered at the central Maliveld field in the city, were holding yellow umbrellas in a show of opposition and chanted "Love, freedom, stop dictatorship."

The Netherlands has been under a tough lockdown since late January with gatherings of more than two people banned, restaurants and bars shut and with the first night-time curfew since World War Two.

Voting in the election will start on Monday, with polls open for three days to help to ensure social distancing at polling stations. Prime Minister Mark Rutte's conservative VVD Party looks set to get a new four-year mandate after being in power since 2010.

A majority of voters reluctantly support the lockdown, given the Netherlands' current coronavirus infection rate which is towards the high end of Europe's range.

But the curfew, which has been extended until the end of March, prompted several days of rioting across the country when it was first imposed on Jan. 23

"You can do some restrictions of course but you can limit it to the people who are vulnerable and weak in society," said Hans van der Arend, who travelled from the nearby port city of Rotterdam.

The country of 17 million has registered more than 1.1 million COVID-19 cases and more than 16,000 deaths in the pandemic. (Reporting by Johnny Cotton; Writing by Anthony Deutsch. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:28pBOX OFFICE : 'Raya and the Last Dragon' Repeats No. 1 With $5.5 Million
RE
12:21pYellen Says Biden Administration Undecided on Wealth Tax
DJ
11:22aDutch police break up anti-lockdown protest ahead of election
RE
11:17aVan der Poel powers to solo stage win as Pogacar extends Tirreno lead
RE
11:15aChina Becomes First Major Economy to Start Withdrawing Pandemic Stimulus Efforts
DJ
10:50aDutch riot police use water cannon to disperse anti-lockdown protesters
RE
10:50aDutch riot police use water cannon to disperse crowds at anti-lockdown protest
RE
10:47aDutch police begin clearing anti-government demonstrators from field in the hague
RE
10:43aUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION  : OGUK comment in response to possible ban on new exploration licences
PU
09:45aRESERVE BANK OF ZIMBABWE  : Money Update as at 05 March 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PANASONIC CORPORATION : PANASONIC : Outgoing CEO says Panasonic must cut Tesla reliance as battery tie-up evol..
2CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL & : Corp CEO sees minimum of two more tough years for cruise industry
3Bitcoin rises 6.6% to $61,074
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : VW to cut up to 4,000 jobs via early retirement, sources say
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A : British Airways calls for vac..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ