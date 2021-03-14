Dutch police break up anti-lockdown protest ahead of election

THE HAGUE, March 14 (Reuters) - Dutch riot police used water
cannon and batons on Sunday to disperse a crowd of several
thousand anti-lockdown protesters gathered at a field in the
centre of The Hague a day before national elections.
The demonstration was broken up after the protesters flouted
social distancing rules and ignored police warnings to disperse.
Local media said several arrests were made during the
clashes. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Dutch authorities had stopped train services to the city,
the seat of government, to prevent more protesters arriving.
Police initially told people to go home and announced over
loudspeakers that the event was over and warned that they would
break up the protest by force if necessary.
Many in the crowd, gathered at the central Maliveld field in
the city, were holding yellow umbrellas in a show of opposition
and chanted "Love, freedom, stop dictatorship."
The Netherlands has been under a tough lockdown since late
January with gatherings of more than two people banned,
restaurants and bars shut and with the first night-time curfew
since World War Two.
Voting in the election will start on Monday, with polls open
for three days to help to ensure social distancing at polling
stations. Prime Minister Mark Rutte's conservative VVD Party
looks set to get a new four-year mandate after being in power
since 2010.
A majority of voters reluctantly support the lockdown, given
the Netherlands' current coronavirus infection rate which is
towards the high end of Europe's range.
But the curfew, which has been extended until the end of
March, prompted several days of rioting across the country when
it was first imposed on Jan. 23
"You can do some restrictions of course but you can limit it
to the people who are vulnerable and weak in society," said Hans
van der Arend, who travelled from the nearby port city of
Rotterdam.
The country of 17 million has registered more than 1.1
million COVID-19 cases and more than 16,000 deaths in the
pandemic.
