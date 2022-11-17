Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dutch power grid firm may ask customers to avoid peak hours

11/17/2022 | 03:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - TenneT, the Dutch electric grid operator, said on Thursday it was looking into asking customers to avoid using the grid during peak hours in exchange for compensation, as a way to free up capacity.

TenneT, which is also Germany's biggest grid operator, is struggling to keep up with grid usage and demand for new connections. In addition to a 10-year, 13 billion euro ($13.5 billion) investment plan in the Dutch land grid, it is engaged in a 30 billion euro build-out of sea-to-land infrastructure for offshore wind farms planned by the Dutch and German governments.

"Where companies had indicated they wanted to get off gas in 2030, they are now saying they want to do it tomorrow," the company said in a statement.

"This is asking more from the existing electricity net, which cannot be expanded at the same pace."

The operator said it was conducting a market consultation to identify customers that would be willing to participate in a peak-hours scheme to reduce grid congestion.

($1 = 0.9632 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:20aOutsourcer Mitie to offer one-off bonuses to workers as inflation soars
RE
03:15aDutch power grid firm may ask customers to avoid peak hours
RE
03:15aEastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline rise, flows via Ukraine inch up
RE
03:12aFTSE 100 slips ahead of Hunt's budget plan
RE
03:10aMeta Platforms appoints Sandhya Devanathan as India head
RE
03:08aPub group Fuller's expects robust Christmas period
RE
03:07aSiemens to separate out 3 bln euro motors and drives business
RE
03:06a"Time is not on our side," says COP27 president urging Friday summit deal
RE
03:06aCop27 - egypt cop27 president shoukry: time is not on our side,…
RE
03:04aBinance To Relaunch Bid For Bankrupt Lender Voyager - CoinDesk
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financi..
2Valneva Appoints Dipal Patel as Chief Commercial Officer
3Bankman-Fried says filing for FTX bankruptcy was a mistake - Vox
4Marketmind: Good is bad? Depends on who or what you are
5SAP SE : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS