Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dutch test robot analysing 20,000 coronavirus tests per day

01/28/2021 | 07:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News item | 28-01-2021 | 10:30

On Wednesday 27 January, Hugo de Jonge, Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport, visited the PAMM medical microbiology laboratory in Veldhoven to see the newly acquired STRIP-1 robot in operation. The robot - nicknamed The Beast - is capable of processing around 20,000 PCR tests a day and delivering the results online. This is considerably more than any other device in the world.

New robot is a Dutch invention funded by the Dutch government

The robot is a Dutch invention, developed by the Hubrecht Institute (part of the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences, KNAW) and the biotechnology firm Genmab. It was built in Switzerland. The robot was funded by the Dutch government and can also be deployed in any future pandemics. As such, it is an important building block for a robust, public testing system in the Netherlands. This is key to effectively tackling the current pandemic.

Test robot is part of strategy to expand testing en analysis capacity in the Netherlands

Although testing and analysis facilities in the Netherlands are of an exceptionally high quality, they tend to be small scale in nature and are aimed primarily at diagnostics. In a pandemic it is also necessary to quickly map the spread of the virus in order to allow for a targeted approach to be taken where outbreaks flare up. During major virus outbreaks is it crucial to be able to analyse large numbers of samples quickly and reliably. This requires much larger scale operations and greater clout. The government has therefore invested heavily in expanding testing and analysis capacity within the Netherlands. The new test robot is part of this strategy.

Not only can the robot process much larger numbers of tests very rapidly, but it can do so at a much lower cost per test - without compromising the quality of the analysis. There is a great deal of foreign interest in the robot.

Robot can be used at full capacity starting mid-February

he STRIP-1 was installed in Veldhoven just before Christmas. Since then, use of the robot to analyse more tests has gradually been stepped up, so as to test its function and prepare for large-scale deployment. The validation period, during which performance is being monitored by the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) and the local municipal health service (GGD Brabant-Zuidoost), will last until mid-February. From then on, the robot can be used at full capacity to help tackle the pandemic.

The government considers to acquire more of these robots if validation produces the expected results. The use of these robots can increase national processing capacity by many tens of thousands analyses per day, when necessary.

'Promising new step in fight against the coronavirus pandemic'

'This is a promising new step in our fight against the coronavirus pandemic,' the minister said. 'It's great that Dutch businesses and institutions have achieved this, and we as government are delighted to have played a part as well. Everything points to us being able to deploy this robot successfully. The STRIP-1 has the potential to be an important extra link in the large-scale testing that's needed in a pandemic.'

Disclaimer

Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport of the Netherlands published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 12:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:08aSNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER : Is Now Member of Open Industry 4.0 Alliance
PU
07:08aBOBST : Transparent MDO PE Solutions as an Alternative to Metallized Polyester
PU
07:08aAnnouncement with respect to OFAC General License No. 1A
PU
07:08aMCDONALD : Systemwide Sales Rec – Related Material to Q4 and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release
PU
07:08aPENTAIR : Q4 2020 Pentair plc Earnings Conference Call
PU
07:08aSAP : Gets Top ESG Ratings from Corporate Knights and CDP
PU
07:08aGROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE : Schedules 2020 Fourth Quarter & Full Year Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast
PR
07:07aWRAPUP 2-"WE LOVE THIS STOCK" : GameStop effect spreads as calls for probe build
RE
07:07aSABLE RESOURCES : and South32 Sign Earn-in Agreement to Jointly Explore the Don Julio Project in San Juan, Argentina
AQ
07:07aSHARPS COMPLIANCE : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GameStop, other retail darlings dented after Reddit group briefly shuts doors
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla underwhelms Wall St with hazy 2021 delivery outlook, profit miss
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : Toyota beats Volkswagen to become World's No.1 car seller in 2020
4ASX 200 : GameStop slugfest spreads as calls for probe build
5EUROSTOXX : European shares hit near 1-month low after Wall Street sell-off

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ