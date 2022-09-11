Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Dutch unions secure 9.25% pay raise deal for rail workers

09/11/2022 | 04:09am EDT
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch trade unions said on Sunday they had reached a deal with NS Railways to increase workers' pay by an average of 9.25% over 18 months, ending a long-running wage dispute.

Strikes have paralysed the rail service several times in recent weeks and additional action had been planned this week.

Average pay at the state-owned NS will be increased retroactively from July by 5.8% and an additional 3.45% in January 2023, trade union FNV Spoor said.

Unions said they also secured agreement on a minimum wage of 14 euros per hour and employees will receive two additional payments of 1,000 euros ($1,000). The company had 38,600 staff as of 2020.

($1 = 0.9961 euros)

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
