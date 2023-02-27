Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dutch warn against internet toll as EU looks to Big Tech to fund networks

02/27/2023 | 12:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
EU flags flutter at half mast in memory of late European Parliament President David Sassoli, in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The Netherlands on Monday warned against hitting Big Tech with a so-called internet toll to help pay for billions of euros in network investments, saying such a move may breach net neutrality rules and lead to price hikes for Europeans.

The comments by Dutch Economic Affairs Minister Micky Adriaansens marked the first by an EU country after EU industry chief Thierry Breton kicked off a consultation last Thursday on who should foot the bill to roll out costly 5G and broadband.

Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica, Telecom Italia and other operators have long lobbied for a Big Tech contribution and have found an ally in Breton, a former chief executive at Orange.

Among the companies that said an internet tax would undermine EU rules to treat all users equally are Alphabet Inc's Google, Apple Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp. These companies account for more than half of data internet traffic, according to telecom operators.

Adriaansens said the Dutch government had commissioned a study by economic consultancy Oxera which showed the drawbacks of such a tax.

"It will penalise the consumers," she told Reuters in an interview, saying that consumers who pay subscription fees to telecoms providers and also subscribe to streaming and video services may see the latter fees go up with Big Tech likely to pass on the internet tax.

"We should analyse the problem first and what the normal market reaction is to these challenges. The first one is the government in place to facilitate or are there other funds available or is it just the markets' responsibility to take care of this infrastructure?" Adriaansens said.

"I think that there is this concern that our infrastructure is not able to meet our expectations and our ambitions. So I understand that concern but I don't think that this is the way to go then, so fast," she said.

According to Oxera's study, Europe's telecoms providers have not been burdened with higher network costs despite the strong growth in internet data traffic. Oxera also found that these companies' operating profits have been boosted by network modernisation which has led to fewer employees and lower capital costs.

"Our analysis of the proposals for a levy shows that such a policy cannot robustly be shown to increase economic efficiency, and would potentially bring substantial transaction and set-up costs," the report said.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Foo Yun Chee


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.94% 89.13 Delayed Quote.1.02%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.42% 93.5 Delayed Quote.11.31%
APPLE INC. -1.80% 146.71 Delayed Quote.12.91%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG -1.20% 20.945 Delayed Quote.12.38%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -0.96% 170.39 Delayed Quote.41.59%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -2.18% 249.22 Delayed Quote.3.92%
NETFLIX, INC. -2.01% 317.15 Delayed Quote.7.55%
ORANGE 1.00% 10.882 Real-time Quote.17.25%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 1.36% 0.3066 Delayed Quote.41.75%
TELEFÓNICA, S.A. 0.96% 3.904 Delayed Quote.15.33%
Latest news "Economy"
12:37aChina property price fall to deepen in H1 before rising faster in 2023
RE
12:37aReuters poll: china property sales expected to fall 1.5% y/y in…
RE
12:37aReuters poll: china new home prices expected to rise 2.5% y/y in…
RE
12:37aReuters poll: china property sales expected to fall 9.0% y/y in…
RE
12:37aReuters poll: china new home prices expected to fall 1.0% y/y in…
RE
12:36aMORNING BID EUROPE-It's all about inflation
RE
12:36aFabindia shelves $482 million IPO due to rough market conditions
RE
12:34aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee under pressure on Fed rate-hike bets; RBI likely helps out
RE
12:22aINDIA STOCKS-Weak tech pushes India's Nifty 50 below key technical level
RE
12:18aYulong Petrochemical agrees crude supply deals with BP, Chevron for 2024
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Pfizer in talks to buy Seagen for likely for more than $30 billion - WS..
2Oil little changed as Russian supply cuts support prices
3Asia stocks feel rate pain, dollar on a roll
4Investors wary of Chinese assets as political risk ramps up
5Copper holds in tight range amid China demand uncertainty

HOT NEWS