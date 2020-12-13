Dutch weigh stricter lockdown as COVID-19 cases jump

AMSTERDAM, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Dutch government is set to
decide on stricter measures to fight the coronavirus outbreak in
the Netherlands on Monday, as the infection rate has climbed
back to the peak levels reached at the end of October.
New coronavirus infections in the country jumped by almost
10,000 in the 24 hours through Sunday morning, data released by
national health authorities showed, the biggest rise in more
than six weeks.
The increase continues a rising trend seen over the previous
week, as the effects of a partial lockdown that has been in
effect since Oct. 13 seem to have waned.
All bars and restaurants in the country have been closed
since mid-October, and people were urged to work from home as
much as possible, but schools and shops have remained open.
This, however, looks likely to change after an emergency
cabinet meeting scheduled for Monday, Dutch media said.
Citing government sources, public broadcaster NOS said the
government was considering closing all non-essential shops for
several weeks and extending the Christmas break for schools
among measures to stop the spread of the disease.
(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Gareth Jones and Alex
Richardson)