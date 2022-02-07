DvSum Launches its Next Generation Data Catalog

Centralized Catalog of your entire data landscape for free in minutes

DvSum Inc. launched its next-generation Data Catalog solution today.

The smart, augmented, active Data Catalog makes it remarkably easier for Data and Analytics teams to Discover, Monitor, and Govern Data.

Unlike other Data Catalog products in the market, DvSum Catalog is smarter, easier to use, affordable, and designed for teams and enterprises of all sizes.

DvSum offers a simple, transparent tiered pricing plan with a free starter plan. Sign up at https://dvsum.ai

"Decision-makers in every organization are drowning in data but starving for insights. A key reason is Data and Analytics teams spend up to 80% of their time in Data Discovery – finding, accessing, understanding, evaluating, and trusting data," said Aashish Singhvi, CEO of DvSum.

“We designed our Data Catalog to solve these problems. Our product combines basic metadata like data dictionaries with real-time data profiles, computes data quality scores, and links it to business definitions and attributes. This gives an unparalleled, rich, 360 view of data to the users so that they can deliver timely and accurate insights to the business,” continued Singhvi.

Pricing:

Our free plan is the quickest way to get started. Premium plans are based on the number of data sources and users and start at $1,000 per month.

Intelligent Automation

With powerful AI-enabled algorithms, DvSum automatically catalogs, classifies, and curates data from databases, data lakes, enterprise, and cloud apps It even recommends new entities and business terms to build the Business Glossary.

Simple, Beautiful Knowledge Interface

Our intuitive interface is designed for all teams. Data Analysts can search and discover data. Data Owners can enrich the Catalog with business definitions and attributes. Data Governance teams can manage metadata and monitor data quality. Our browser plugin and desktop app (available in March 2022) will allow business users to consume and contribute to the Catalog from inside their applications and reports.

About DVSUM

DvSum is a technology company based in Sunnyvale, California, providing Cloud Data Management Products to enterprises. Its Data Catalog helps enterprises gain visibility into their entire data landscape and makes it easy to discover, monitor, and govern data. Its Data Quality product, DataPARC, allows companies to manage enterprise data quality.

