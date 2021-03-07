Dwellings put into operation in 2020
The National Bureau of Statistics informs that in 2020 were put into operation 6 906dwellings (apartments and individual residential houses) with total area of 545,5thousand m2, or with 20,7% more than in 2019.
More detailed information is available inRomanian language.
