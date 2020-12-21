Log in
Dynamic Advertising Solutions : (DAS) Contributes 94,000 PPE Masks to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP)

12/21/2020 | 11:47am EST
-Masks Provide Safety for Guests and Families at the Children’s Hospital During COVID-19-

Dynamic Advertising Solutions (DAS) made a paradigm shift in early 2020. Even before the full advent of COVID-19, the 17-year-old promotional marketing company decided 2020 would be different. Beyond its prior years of measuring success in terms of financial outcomes for the owners and team, the company decided to put a much bigger focus on community support in 2020 and beyond. They could not have known how timely their decision would be.

As COVID-19 raged through the east coast in March and April of 2020, DAS was prepared. “We felt really fortunate that we had relationships overseas that allowed us to bring product in directly that most people couldn’t get their hands on,” says Andrew Langsam, the president and CEO of DAS.

While the presence of COVID makes contact from family members and caregivers of patients difficult, the 94,000 masks DAS has provided are providing ease and comfort for the children and families entering the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

Children, especially, can be frightened or traumatized by the need to spend time in medical facilities, and the need to be away from parents and caregivers can make their fear worse. “These masks will help our families and caregivers keep our patients safe from COVID-19,” said Jill Manuola, MSN, RN-BC Program Manager of High-Level Disinfection & Sterilization (HLD/S) for CHOP. “We’re very thankful for all our donors and especially Dynamic Advertising Solutions, for their generosity and thoughtfulness during this time of need.”

The December contribution of 94,000 masks is DAS’ first contribution of this magnitude but will likely not be its last, according to Langsam. “One of the highest objectives of business should be to have a positive impact in our communities,” he noted, and said that the company looks forward to continuing and even increasing its community-focused activities in 2021.

His company is far from alone in this desire. According to Philanthropy News Digest, 7 out of 10 U.S. corporate funders increased their charitable contributions during COVID-19, while 43.7 percent awarded more grants, a report from the Charities Aid Foundation of America (CAF America) finds. Businesses that support their communities have stronger organizational cultures and become stronger and better companies as well, Langsam maintains.

About DAS

DAS, Inc. (Dynamic Advertising Solutions) is a promotional marketing company specializing in providing clients with high quality innovative promotional products at an exceptional value to enhance business-to-business and business-to-client relationships. The company has headquarters in Philadelphia and a second location in Washington, D.C, and touts core values of

  • Integrity: Doing the Right Thing
  • Selflessness: Putting others before yourself to meet objectives
  • Drive: Refusing to lose

For more information, visit www.GetDAS.com.


© Business Wire 2020
