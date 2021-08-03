Dynamic Advisor Solutions : Partners with FeeX to Actively Manage Held-Away Accounts

Seamless integration provides a Premium Service to advisors for holistic wealth planning with 401(k)s, annuities and more

Dynamic Advisor Solutions dba Dynamic Wealth Advisors, a professional services provider for wealth advisors, has partnered with FeeX to provide a Premium Service option that integrates held-away accounts. Partnering with FeeX allows Dynamic’s network of advisors to actively manage and trade on their clients’ 401(k), 403(b) and other held-away accounts without triggering custody, empowering advisors to actively manage some of their clients’ largest accounts as part of a comprehensive, balanced plan.

Dynamic’s U.S. network comprises approximately 80 wealth advisory practices and includes Independent Advisor Representatives (IARs) and Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), serving nearly 4,500 clients and more than $3 billion in assets.

The Premium Held-away Assets Service gives advisors visibility into their clients’ held-away holdings and available investments. Advisors can execute a sell, buy or exchange order on behalf of their clients, opening avenues of opportunity to add value and improve financial outcomes for their clients.

“Advisors have been looking for a solution to the age-old problem of how to manage large, held-away accounts as part of an overall portfolio,” said Jim Cannon, founder and CEO of Dynamic. “The FeeX integration with our Wealth360™ platform gives advisors a Premium Service option to deliver truly comprehensive wealth planning.”

Advantages to clients go beyond centralized planning and tax benefits. “Studies show that professionally managed 401(k) accounts perform 3.32 percent better than individually managed accounts, net of fees,” noted Yoav Zurel, FeeX founder and CEO. “This can add 79 percent additional growth over 20 years for a client, even after accounting for costs. As life expectancy continues to increase, it is critical for investors to benefit from proper management and growth of their retirement accounts.”

Beyond expanding the advisor value proposition to clients, the Dynamic-FeeX partnership also presents a growth opportunity for Dynamic advisors. According to FeeX, given the amount of assets held in 401(k)s alone, managing held-away accounts can increase a typical advisory practice’s AUM by an average of 33 percent.

“Adding the Premium Held-away Assets Service to our suite of offerings is a huge win for both our advisors and their clients,” Cannon added.

About FeeX

FeeX is revolutionizing wealth management by making it possible for financial advisors to actively manage 401(k) and other held away accounts. The FeeX solution empowers advisors to offer comprehensive, holistic services to their end clients, and enables end clients to rest assured that the entirety of their portfolios is purposely directed. FeeX clients range from Fortune 100 financial services firms and large independent broker dealers, to small independent RIA’s and advisory firms. Learn more at FeeX.com.

About Dynamic Advisor Solutions dba Dynamic Wealth Advisors

For successful wealth advisors looking to elevate their practices to the next level, Dynamic Advisor Solutions is a professional services provider, delivering a complete business solution, myVirtualPractice™, to create efficiencies so advisors can focus on providing exceptional client experiences. For more information, visit DynamicAdvisorSolutions.com.

Investment advisory services are offered through Dynamic Advisor Solutions, LLC, dba Dynamic Wealth Advisors, an SEC registered investment advisor.

