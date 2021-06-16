Dynamic Advisor Solutions : Announces Concierge as Premium Service, Addresses Advisor Needs as Practices Move Toward Virtual Model

New program provides dedicated Dynamic team to perform an enhanced level of administrative services, an alternative solution to hiring personnel or contracting with a virtual assistant

Dynamic Advisor Solutions dba Dynamic Wealth Advisors, a professional services provider for wealth advisors, announced today Concierge, a premium, personalized service for advisory practices across its network. An alternative solution to outsourcing to a virtual assistant or hiring staff in a practice, Concierge provides a dedicated team at Dynamic to perform administrative tasks. Dynamic’s U.S. network comprises approximately 80 wealth advisory practices and includes Independent Advisor Representatives (IARs) and Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), serving nearly 4,500 clients and approximately $3 billion in assets.

Developed in response to advisors’ concerns about having to spend their time enmeshed in administrative details with their clients, Concierge is staffed with Dynamic team members with years of industry experience and training on performing client service and managing operational challenges. Concierge professionals also possess deep knowledge of Dynamic’s systems and its integrated platform, Wealth360.

The new program frees up time for advisors, allowing them to hand-off the client onboarding responsibility and ongoing client-related account service items to a dedicated Concierge team member. Through regularly scheduled virtual meetings, advisors deliver their work assignments and instructions to a Concierge professional who organizes and manages client account and related tasks, according to an advisor’s practice preferences and priorities. Instead of the advisor having to enter items into a customer relationship management system, the Concierge team member handles all data entry as well as paperwork preparation, follow up with clients and meeting preparation.

According to Dynamic CEO Jim Cannon, the concept for Concierge as a premium service option for advisors became a necessity as more practices asked for higher level support and moved toward a virtual service model with their clients. “A few creative leaders on our team devised Concierge with the objective of delivering white glove service tailored for the advisory practices Dynamic supports,” said Cannon. “We began to offer it last year as a more productive alternative to hiring, training and managing an employee or contract virtual assistant,” said Cannon.

Dynamic advisors Tom McCann, CFP® and Brian Bucell, CFP® of Crestview Capital Management, Agoura Hills, Calif., implemented Concierge last summer. “Our technology-driven service model is a perfect fit for Concierge,” said McCann. “We service a lot of clients virtually either because they’re not yet ready to meet due to COVID concerns or they’re not local.”

McCann added, “Pre-COVID, we worked with a virtual assistant while working full-time out of our office and quickly found this service model wasn’t a fit for us as we were doing more administrative busy work than we would’ve liked. The Concierge model allows for more customization in terms of scheduling client review meetings and calling both prospects and clients to follow up on paperwork, a big plus.”

The standard Concierge service for affiliated wealth advisors includes up to 30 hours of Concierge time per month; a 10-hour option is also available. For more information on Concierge, contact Dynamic at (877) 257-3840 or joinus@dynamicwealthadvisors.com.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions dba Dynamic Wealth Advisors

For successful wealth advisors looking to elevate their practices to the next level, Dynamic Advisor Solutions is a professional services provider, delivering a complete business solution, myVirtualPractice™, to create efficiencies so advisors can focus on providing exceptional client experiences. For more information, visit dynamicadvisorsolutions.com.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions, LLC dba Dynamic Wealth Advisors is an SEC registered investment advisor. Investment advisor services are offered through Dynamic.

