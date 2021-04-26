Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dynamic Data Development : Extension 'the Challenge' to the second mobile game 'Contaminated - The Run'

04/26/2021 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Group-News: Dynamic Data Development AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Dynamic Data Development AG - Extension 'the Challenge' to the second mobile game 'Contaminated - The Run'

26.04.2021 / 10:10

Dynamic Data Development AG - Extension "the Challenge" to the second mobile game "Contaminated - The Run"

Herisau / Winterthur / Weingarten - (ISIN: CH0458395321 - Valors: CH045839532)

Dynamic Data Development AG is an innovative Swiss software development company with several international locations who develops mobile games for iOS and Google.

In the course of their worldwide marketing campaign, Dynamic Data Development has been able to gain an enormous number of players. The count is still rising, therefore they brought forward their new update "the Challenge" in order to keep the newly won players enjoying the game for a longer period of time. Various analyzes of the market have shown that players can only be kept engaged in the long term with online content. The new update "the Challenge" will introduce a multiplayer aspect to "Contaminated - the Run". For one of the first times in the genre of tower defence games, the player is given the opportunity to duel with friends and colleagues, and also to compete with the best players worldwide, to improve their ranking and perhaps become the best player in global leaderboard.

The app market is getting bigger and bigger and growing faster than ever before.
The new App-Annie-data shows that consumers worldwide spent $ 32 billion on in-app purchases on iOS and Google Play in the first quarter of 2021. This is the highest quarterly result on record - and the number is 40% higher than the same quarter last year.
The numbers illustrate the remarkable impact of the pandemic and lockdowns on the app market. As a result, the market grew at an unprecedented rate. Smartphone users spent around $ 9 billion more on apps and games in the first quarter of 2021 than in the first quarter of 2020.

Investor Relations
Dynamic Data Development AG
Bahnhofstrasse 19
CH-9100 Herisau AR
info@dynamicdatadevelopment.ch
www.dynamicdatadevelopment.ch


End of Media Release

1188145  26.04.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188145&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:18aNESTE OYJ  : renewable fuel oil reduces greenhouse gas emissions from Lumene's manufacturing process
PU
04:18aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ  : Rescue the Smurfs in a new Angry Birds Friends event!
PU
04:18aPETRONAS Strengthens Malaysia's Position As LNG ISO Tank Hub
PU
04:16aOMV  : EANS-Adhoc OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO Rainer Seele will not make use of the extension option
PU
04:16aVITEC SOFTWARE  : acquires the Swedish software company Nordman & Co AB
AQ
04:16aSTOCK ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies - FI, KSU, HWCC, STAY, MX
PR
04:16aCEZ A S  : Information on npp temelín 79 / 2021
PU
04:16aHARDMAN & CO RESEARCH  : City of London Investment Group (CLIG): Another quarter of steady progress
DJ
04:12aSIXTH OF OCTOBER FOR DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT "SODIC" E  : Resume of Trading on Six of October Development & Investment (SODIC) (OCDI.CA)
PU
04:12aScheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on Friday, April 09, 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly
2SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED : China to launch month-long effort in May to boost consumption
3AMS AG : AMS : Credit Suisse downgrades from Buy to Sell
4KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Philips lifts 2021 forecast as Q1 sales soar amid pandemic
5ANALYSIS: New U.S. credit benchmarks gain traction as Libor deadline approaches

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ