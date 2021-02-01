Dynamics of the average refinance rate of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus, January 2021

|
Period
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
January
|
17.55
|
11
|
10
|
9
|
7.75
|
February
|
16.5
|
10.73
|
10
|
8.91
|
|
January - February
|
17.05
|
10.87
|
10
|
8.95
|
|
March
|
15.45
|
10.5
|
10
|
8.75
|
|
January - March
|
16.5
|
10.74
|
10
|
8.88
|
|
April
|
14.6
|
10.5
|
10
|
8.75
|
|
January - April
|
16.03
|
10.68
|
10
|
8.85
|
|
May
|
14
|
10.5
|
10
|
8.46
|
|
January - May
|
15.61
|
10.65
|
10
|
8.77
|
|
June
|
13.43
|
10.43
|
10
|
8
|
|
April - June
|
14.01
|
10.48
|
10
|
8.4
|
|
January - June
|
15.25
|
10.61
|
10
|
8.64
|
|
July
|
12.58
|
10
|
10
|
7.75
|
|
January - July
|
14.86
|
10.52
|
10
|
8.51
|
|
August
|
12
|
10
|
9.71
|
7.75
|
|
January - August
|
14.49
|
10.45
|
9.96
|
8.42
|
|
September
|
11.7
|
10
|
9.5
|
7.75
|
|
July - September
|
12.1
|
10
|
9.74
|
7.75
|
|
January - September
|
14.19
|
10.4
|
9.91
|
8.34
|
|
October
|
11.27
|
10
|
9.5
|
7.75
|
|
January - October
|
13.89
|
10.36
|
9.87
|
8.28
|
|
November
|
11
|
10
|
9.32
|
7.75
|
|
January - November
|
13.63
|
10.33
|
9.82
|
8.24
|
|
December
|
11
|
10
|
9
|
7.75
|
|
October - December
|
11.09
|
10
|
9.27
|
7.75
|
|
January - December
|
13.41
|
10.3
|
9.75
|
8.19
|
* Calculated as average arithmetic weighted value (over the duration period - the calendar number of days).
Disclaimer
National Bank of the Republic of Belarus published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 09:47:02 UTC.