Dynamics of the average refinance rate of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus, June 2021

07/05/2021 | 09:38am EDT
Dynamics of the Average Refinance Rate of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus*

Period
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
January
17.55
11
10
9
7.75
February
16.5
10.73
10
8.91
7.75
January - February
17.05
10.87
10
8.95
7.75
March
15.45
10.5
10
8.75
7.75
January - March
16.5
10.74
10
8.88
7.75
April
14.6
10.5
10
8.75
8
January - April
16.03
10.68
10
8.85
7.81
May
14
10.5
10
8.46
8.5
January - May
15.61
10.65
10
8.77
7.95
June
13.43
10.43
10
8
8.5
April - June
14.01
10.48
10
8.4
8.34
January - June
15.25
10.61
10
8.64
8.04
July
12.58
10
10
7.75
January - July
14.86
10.52
10
8.51
August
12
10
9.71
7.75
January - August
14.49
10.45
9.96
8.42
September
11.7
10
9.5
7.75
July - September
12.1
10
9.74
7.75
January - September
14.19
10.4
9.91
8.34
October
11.27
10
9.5
7.75
January - October
13.89
10.36
9.87
8.28
November
11
10
9.32
7.75
January - November
13.63
10.33
9.82
8.24
December
11
10
9
7.75
October - December
11.09
10
9.27
7.75
January - December
13.41
10.3
9.75
8.19

* Calculated as average arithmetic weighted value (over the duration period - the calendar number of days).

Disclaimer

National Bank of the Republic of Belarus published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 13:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
