Dynamics of the average refinance rate of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus, June 2021

Dynamics of the Average Refinance Rate of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus*
Archive
|
Period
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
January
|
17.55
|
11
|
10
|
9
|
7.75
|
February
|
16.5
|
10.73
|
10
|
8.91
|
7.75
|
January - February
|
17.05
|
10.87
|
10
|
8.95
|
7.75
|
March
|
15.45
|
10.5
|
10
|
8.75
|
7.75
|
January - March
|
16.5
|
10.74
|
10
|
8.88
|
7.75
|
April
|
14.6
|
10.5
|
10
|
8.75
|
8
|
January - April
|
16.03
|
10.68
|
10
|
8.85
|
7.81
|
May
|
14
|
10.5
|
10
|
8.46
|
8.5
|
January - May
|
15.61
|
10.65
|
10
|
8.77
|
7.95
|
June
|
13.43
|
10.43
|
10
|
8
|
8.5
|
April - June
|
14.01
|
10.48
|
10
|
8.4
|
8.34
|
January - June
|
15.25
|
10.61
|
10
|
8.64
|
8.04
|
July
|
12.58
|
10
|
10
|
7.75
|
|
January - July
|
14.86
|
10.52
|
10
|
8.51
|
|
August
|
12
|
10
|
9.71
|
7.75
|
|
January - August
|
14.49
|
10.45
|
9.96
|
8.42
|
|
September
|
11.7
|
10
|
9.5
|
7.75
|
|
July - September
|
12.1
|
10
|
9.74
|
7.75
|
|
January - September
|
14.19
|
10.4
|
9.91
|
8.34
|
|
October
|
11.27
|
10
|
9.5
|
7.75
|
|
January - October
|
13.89
|
10.36
|
9.87
|
8.28
|
|
November
|
11
|
10
|
9.32
|
7.75
|
|
January - November
|
13.63
|
10.33
|
9.82
|
8.24
|
|
December
|
11
|
10
|
9
|
7.75
|
|
October - December
|
11.09
|
10
|
9.27
|
7.75
|
|
January - December
|
13.41
|
10.3
|
9.75
|
8.19
|
* Calculated as average arithmetic weighted value (over the duration period - the calendar number of days).
Disclaimer
National Bank of the Republic of Belarus published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 13:37:04 UTC.