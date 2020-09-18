Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dynastar AG: Completes Reverse Take Over of Couno Resources S.A.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 11:50am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dynastar AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Dynastar AG: Completes Reverse Take Over of Couno Resources S.A.

18-Sep-2020 / 17:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of an insider information according to Article 17 MAR

Dynastar AG: Completes Reverse Take Over of Couno Resources S.A.

Name change to SunMirror AG completed / Cash and non-cash capital increase to CHF 2 million entered into the Commercial Register.

- All agenda resolutions passed at the Annual Meeting of 31.08.2020 entered into the Commercial Register

- SunMirror is now sole shareholder of Couno Resources S.A.

Zug - 18 September 2020. For Dynastar AG ("Dynastar"; ISIN: CH0396131929) the resolutions concerning the future orientation of the company's passed by the General Meeting on 31 August 2020 have been entered into the Commercial Register. Dynastar operates with immediate effect under the name of SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"). Within the framework of the adopted capital increase against cash contribution and contribution in kind, 500,000 shares were subscribed to by existing strategic investors at a price of CHF 1.00 per share. Within the framework of the capital increase by contribution in kind, the mining and exploration company Couno Resources S.A. ("Couno") was contributed to SunMirror AG. In return, the former shareholders of Couno received shares of SunMirror. This means that SunMirror is now the sole shareholder of Couno. The share capital of SunMirror has increased after the cash contribution and the contribution in kind to a total of CHF 2,000,000 from previously CHF 325,000, divided into 2,000,000 shares of each CHF 1.00.
With its capital increase, the company has relocated its registered office to Zug.

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Dr. Heinz Rudolf Kubli, Member of the Board of Directors of SunMirror AG: 'We are very pleased with the contribution of Couno to SunMirror AG. SunMirror AG is now a mining and exploration company specialising in commodities such as gold, lithium, nickel and iron ore with prospecting and mining rights for several projects in Australia. SunMirror expects that the global demand for commodities will be driven during the coming decades by an increasing industrial demand from emerging and industrialised countries. Moreover, new technologies, e.g. in the field of electromobility, will trigger an incremental demand for certain commodities. With the new orientation, SunMirror has positioned itself in such a way that it can benefit from the anticipated growth during the coming years.
 

Press contact
edicto GmbH
Doron Kaufmann
Tel.: +49 69 905505-53
sunmirror@edicto.de
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42-44
60322 Frankfurt a.M.

18-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dynastar AG
Gerechtigkeitsgasse 25
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 43 508 05 58
E-mail: info@dynastar.ag
Internet: www.dynastar.ag
ISIN: CH0396131929
WKN: A2JCKK
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1133881

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1133881  18-Sep-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1133881&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:08pEDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:08pMERCATO PARTNERS : ' Traverse Fund Portfolio Company Cradlepoint Acquired for $1.1B
PR
12:07pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Gonzolo Higuaín signs with Miami after leaving Juventus
AQ
12:07pAKERNA CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:05pINTERMEDIATE SECURITIES DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
12:05pTEXTRON : Bell Presents the Turkish National Police with the Outstanding Operational Readiness Award
PU
12:05pBear Creek Mining to Undertake Community Infrastructure Projects and Corani Early Works Construction Initiatives
NE
12:04pCAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
12:03pHEIMSTADEN : Bostad acquires residential portfolio and establishes operations in Berlin
AQ
12:03pSNOWFLAKE : Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : to buy networking specialist Cradlepoint in $1.1 billion 5G deal
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S.-China investment flows slide to nine year-low as bilateral tension..
3ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : Shares in plastics maker Covestro up 10% on takeover report
5MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of ERGO Insura..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group