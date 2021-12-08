Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dyson loses fight for $198 million compensation over EU energy labelling rules

12/08/2021 | 06:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Dyson logo is seen on 5th Ave in New York

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British company Dyson, which makes bagless vacuum cleaners, on Wednesday lost its fight for 176 million euros ($198.4 million)in compensation from the European Commission for alleged losses due to EU energy labelling rules.

Dyson had challenged the rules introduced by the EU executive in 2014, saying the labelling requirements on vacuum cleaners discriminated against its technology, misled customers about the efficiency of some vacuum cleaners and unfairly benefited its German rivals.

It won the backing of the Luxembourg-based General Court which in its 2018 ruling scrapped the EU energy labelling rules.

Dyson subsequently went back to the same court seeking 176 million euros in compensation for losses allegedly incurred due to the rules.

The Court dismissed its claim.

"By using the standardised empty receptacle testing method, the Commission did not manifestly and gravely disregard the limits on its discretion or commit a sufficiently serious breach of the principles of equal treatment and sound administration," judges said.

The case is T-127/19 Dyson and others v Commission.

($1 = 0.8869 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by Louise Heavens)

By Foo Yun Chee


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:29aCenovus Energy forecasts higher capital spend, output in 2022
RE
06:28aDollar eases as FX markets look past potential UK COVID curbs
RE
06:27aOil dips below $75 as investors assess Omicron's impact
RE
06:22aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : A Decade of Macroprudential Policy Panel remarks prepared for the Fifth ESRB annual conference
PU
06:21aLego building new brick factory in Vietnam as Asian market clicks
RE
06:20aIndia's Mahindra Group ties up with Jio-bp JV to bolster EV business
RE
06:19aDyson loses fight for $198 million compensation over EU energy labelling rules
RE
06:17aExclusive-Aleph, Wacker team up to fast-track mass lab meat production
RE
06:11aGhislaine Maxwell's trial enters eighth day, testimony of fourth victim expected soon
RE
06:06aJapan plans massive tax breaks for firms that lift wages - reform draft
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE IN RACE TO BECOME FIRST $3 TRILLION COMPANY
2INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan is now Neutral
3Australian airlines gear up for price war as new challengers enter mark..
4Tesla sold 52,859 China-made vehicles in November - CPCA
5Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Broadcom, Costco, JD.com, Marriott...

HOT NEWS