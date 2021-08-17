Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

E. J. McKay : advises Norwegian Private Equity Fund Herkules Capital on the sale of Beckmann AS to Shanghai M&G Stationery Group

08/17/2021 | 06:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OSLO, Norway and SHANGHAI, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Private Equity Fund Herkules Capital signed a definitive agreement to sell its portfolio company Beckmann AS to Shanghai M&G Stationery. E. J. McKay acts as the exclusive financial advisor to Herkules in the transaction.

James Li, Chairman of E. J. McKay, commented, "We are pleased to act as the exclusive financial advisor to Herkules Capital on the transaction. The Transaction is yet another example of E. J. McKay's expertise in the consumer and education industries and demonstrates our deep relationships in Europe and China." He further added, "The entire transaction process and documentation was conducted in virtual space without physical meetings. Technology enabled the technical work, our team's personal relationships in both Norway and China enabled the deal."

About Herkules Capital

Founded in 2004, Herkules is a leading Private Equity firm in Norway and invests in companies located in the Nordic region, primarily in Norway, and acquires majority interests in established businesses with strong growth potential. Herkules has made in close to 100 investments, comprising add-ons and 34 platform investments. It has one of the largest investment teams in Norway.

About Beckmann

Founded 75 years ago, Beckmann is a leading global backpack brand with its origin in Norway, supplying ergonomic backpacks and high-quality schoolbags for children around the world. Beckmann products are sold over 20 countries around the world. While languages and cultures differ, children around the world love Beckmann backpacks.

About M&G

Shanghai based M&G stationary is one of the largest stationery companies in the world. M&G covers over 80,000 retail terminals in China and distributes products in over 50 countries and regions. The company is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

About E. J. McKay

E. J. McKay is an independent investment bank with a focus on Asia-related transactions. The Firm is headquartered in Shanghai and present in major financial centers around the world. E. J. McKay's services include M&A, strategic advisory and capital raising. E. J. McKay pioneered the China - Nordic transaction corridor, initiated the capital flows between China and India and has a history of advising clients on some of the most significant and complex transactions between China and Europe, North America, India, Latin America, and rest of the world.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-j-mckay-advises-norwegian-private-equity-fund-herkules-capital-on-the-sale-of-beckmann-as-to-shanghai-mg-stationery-group-301356643.html

SOURCE E. J. McKay


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:30aEGAIN : Virtual Financial Coach™ Experiences Early Success with Credit Unions
AQ
06:29aNEW MOMENTUM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:28aIsrael's First International Bank offers dividend after profit surges
RE
06:27aFLUOGUIDE A/S : proceeds to sixth dose level with FG001 in the ongoing clinical phase I/II trial following strong data from the concluded evening dosing
AQ
06:26aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Octopus, Philo bring 'Shark Week' experience to rideshare passengers
AQ
06:25aGRAND CITY PROPERTIES : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
06:25aHunter Technology General Business Update
NE
06:24aEDF Energy to raise retail energy prices in UK by 12%
RE
06:24aVILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL : Acquires 100% of Balanced Health Botanicals, a Profitable Leader in the US CBD Category, Providing an Additional Pathway to High-THC Cannabis Market in the US (Form 8-K)
PU
06:24aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation Under an Off-balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (Form 8-K)
PU
Latest news "Companies"