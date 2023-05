E. Jean Carroll seeks new damages from Trump over post-verdict statements

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The writer E. Jean Carroll on Monday sought to amend the first of two defamation lawsuits she filed against Donald Trump, arguing that the former president's statements after a jury found him liable in the second suit warranted "very substantial" damages.

