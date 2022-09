Germany's environment ministry had said a week-long repair was needed in October after E.ON had informed it about a leak at the site, which has not compromised security but could upset the government's winter energy plan.

E.ON added it was confident that the necessary framework to allow Isar 2 to contribute to German power supply security beyond the current Dec. 31, 2022 closure date could be found.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Riham Alkousaa)