E.SUN Bank and 32 Taiwan Leading Companies Launch ESG Initiative to Promote Sustainability

02/20/2021 | 02:10am EST
E.SUN Bank(玉山銀行) launched “E.SUN ESG and sustainability initiative” in a ceremony on February 19th. Vice President Mr. Ching-Te Lai(賴清德), Vice Premier Mr. Jong-Chin Shen(沈榮津) attended the ceremony to deliver their wishes. Founder of E.SUN Mr. Yung-Jen Huang(黃永仁), Chairman Mr. Joseph Huang(黃男州), and business leaders of thirty-two more outstanding Taiwanese companies, including delegates from CSC and AU Optronics, collectively responded to the initiative by co-signing the Sustainable Development Advocacy. E.SUN and the companies pledged to incorporate ESG into their business and implement United Nations SDGs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210219005540/en/

Vice President Mr. Ching-Te Lai (賴清德) (front row center), Vice Premier Mr. Jong-Chin Shen(沈榮津) (front row seventh left), and E.SUN Bank Chairman Joseph Huang(黃男州) (front row seventh right) invite 32 Taiwan leading companies to join “E.SUN ESG and Sustainability Initiative.” (Photo: Business Wire)

The initiative has gathered companies who demonstrated leadership in sustainable development. The participating companies all committed to take positive environmental actions to reduce greenhouse gas emission and soothe impact to the environment.

Vice President Lai said that the initiative represents three main meanings. Firstly, this is an action taken by E.SUN and companies autonomously to combat climate change. Secondly, this is a perfect timing to respond to international trend and to meet the goal of carbon emission reduction. Thirdly, the action can drive the government to adopt a better governance path for climate change. “With joint effort of the companies,” said Vice President Lai, “ESG will become pride of Taiwan in the future.”

Vice Premier Shen said that he hopes the initiative can be a milestone for companies to view ESG as part of their DNA, making positive changes to the society and the environment, and building our homeland a more sustainable and resilient place.

“It is very encouraging to improve ESG practices with companies who embrace the same value,” said Joseph Huang, Chairman of E.SUN Bank. E.SUN has been listed in Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 7 years in a row, setting the best record for financial sector of Taiwan. Meanwhile, E.SUN is also leading its peers in introducing Equator Principle, green bond, and ESG linked loan to its business. Besides, E.SUN is a long-term supporter of renewable energy establishment. In 2019, E.SUN took the lead to terminate financing to coal-fired power plant, which is a pioneering action that could lessen negative impact from high ESG risk business activities. By pledging to “E.SUN ESG and Sustainability Initiative”, E.SUN wishes to promote the idea along with Taiwanese leading companies who share the same vision.


© Business Wire 2021
