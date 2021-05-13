E-Sports & Video Games For The Win: CEO's of Activision Blizzard, ESE Entertainment, NetEase, and Enthusiast Gaming - Driving Revenue Growth and Market Share

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF), Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (NASDAQ: EGLX) and NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES).



ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela: ”E-Sports M&A Pipeline With Over $100 million Annual Revenues”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream conference, recently updated investors on his goal of building ESE into a billions dollar global enterprise. Wasiela shared that “ESE now has a growing M&A pipeline with over $100 million annual revenues” and expected to close a significant number of these potential transactions in the coming months. ESE’s stated goal is to build a global E-Sports business with a valuation of $1 Billion+.

May 13 - 1:00PM EST: (OTC: ENTEF) CEO LiveChat: https://bit.ly/2PX0SpH

Watch ESE (OTC: ENTEF) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/3qq59mb

In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, ESE CEO Konrad Wasiela, says the company is now ready to scale - expanding its global footprint, with new partnerships with global brands like Porsche, driving revenue growth with aggressive focus on top line sales and margin expansion, and M&A opportunities. ESE is now rapidly expanding, with multiple revenue streams including, E-Sports infrastructure software powering global tournaments, exclusive digital media distribution, broadcast rights, and owning world-class leagues and teams, including its K1CK global E-Sports franchise.

May 13 - ENTEF signs Letter of Intent to acquire Auto Simulation Ltd T/A Digital Motorsports (“Digital Motorsports”), an Irish company that provides infrastructure, technology, and support for esports across the globe – particularly in the simulation racing sector – working with some of the world’s most recognized brands.

April 26 - ENTEF announces Rick Brace is joining its Board of Directors. Mr. Brace most recently served as the President of Rogers Media, the Sports and Media subsidiary of publicly-traded Rogers Communications (RCI). As President of Rogers Media, Rick Brace was responsible for driving strategy and overseeing operations for the company’s robust portfolio of media assets, which includes 42 TV stations, 51 radio stations, 56 publications, digital media, subscription-based content services, the Toronto Blue Jays, and Rogers Centre. Rick Brace commented: “During my time at Rogers it became abundantly clear that traditional media was feeling increasingly stronger headwinds brought on by the rollout and adoption of digital platforms that deliver content in new and innovative ways. Nowhere is this more prevalent than with the growth of esports which is seeing monumental year-over-year growth. ESE (OTC: ENTEF) has positioned itself at the forefront of this movement with a 360 approach, including rights ownership, team ownership, event production and distribution and I am both honoured and excited to join its board and be part of this revolution in our industry”.

April 14 - ENTEF closes acquisition of Esports and gaming infrastructure company, WPG. In 2020, WPG’s assets generated revenue in excess of C$14,000,000. This transaction is anticipated to make ENTEF one of the largest esports infrastructure companies in the world, bridging esports companies with their fans and customers.

May 13 - 1:00PM EST: (OTC: ENTEF) CEO LiveChat: https://bit.ly/2PX0SpH

Watch ESE (OTC: ENTEF) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/3qq59mb

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (NASDAQ: EGLX) (TSE: EGLX) CEO Adrian Montgomery: “The Home for Gen Z and Millennial Video Game and Esports Fans”

“...Enthusiastic Gaming is the home for Gen Z and millennial video game and esports fans. We build communities for these fans that are powered by content, eSports and Entertainment. We connect with over 300 million gamers around the world on a monthly basis across our portfolio of websites, YouTube channels, social media followers of our players and our talent and viewers of our various entertainment offerings….This is the demographic that our business is built on and it underpins our go-to-market strategy with large brands and advertisers trying to connect with this coveted yet increasingly elusive demographic. Every day more and more Gen Z and millennials are leaving traditional social media like Facebook. Where are they going? They're flocking to our video game communities to maintain social connections with friends, to make new friends. They are also consuming more and more hours of content on YouTube and Twitch. Enthusiasts Gaming's fan flywheel provides Gen Zs and millennials with the content, the esports and the entertainment that they crave…”

“...Our growth strategy which is built upon a proprietary flywheel that we believe is the right formula to drive meaningful improvements in RPV, or revenue per viewer. Phase 1 was about building scale. Over the last 5 years, our buy and build strategy has focused on building scale both in audience and the experiences we are able to deliver. Combined, we believe we have among the most valuable assets that target Gen Zs and millennials today...Phase 2 focuses on the rapid acceleration of revenue per viewer, achieved through direct sales and optimization within our programmatic ad technology.…”

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (NASDAQ: EGLX) Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/3oal1ZH

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) CEO Bobby Kotick: “Billion Dollar Entertainment Franchises - With Momentum”

“...There are few entertainment franchises that generate over $1 billion in annual net bookings. And today we operate three of them: Call of Duty World of Warcraft and Candy Crush. And each has clear opportunity for sustained growth...For the balance of this year, we're raising our outlook and we believe we will continue connecting and engaging more players than ever before in 2021.”

“...Call of Duty is the first community to benefit from our pursuit of this franchise based strategy. With over 100 million monthly players, the Call of Duty community is larger than ever before. And with expansion across all platforms the franchise has transformed into a truly social experience that engages and connects our players in truly epic ways. By expanding to mobile, we've brought in tens of millions of new players in countries far beyond our traditional audiences. With the game now in final large-scale testing in China and over 50 million players already preregistered, we see a clear path to continue growing Call of Duty's reach, engagement, and player investment on mobile in the largest mobile gaming market in the world.”

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) Earnings Highlights: http://bit.ly/34ExR9O

NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) CEO William Ding: ”Building Global Leader in Digital Entertainment”

“...We grew our net revenues year-over-year by nearly 26% to RMB18.2 billion for this quarter, and our net income from continuing operations attributable to our shareholders grew year-over-year by 35% to RMB4.5 billion. Our online games was up 21% in the second quarter year-over-year, reaching net revenue of RMB13.8 billion, driven by the impressive strength of our existing titles. Our flagship, Fantasy Westward Journey series and Westward Journey series, continued their strong performance in the second quarter. As two of the largest and longest-running game IPs in China, both games consistently attract a loyal crowd…”

“...We are very committed to bringing the richest content to Chinese users by introducing exciting global music and incubating independent musicians. In the second quarter, we launched numerous paid live shows for independent bands, giving them more options to stream online during this uncertain time...Beyond our progress in the domestic market, we have also made multiple headway with our international initiatives. Our overseas online game net revenues hit a new record high in the second quarter, propelled by robust performances from Knives Out and Life-After in Japan......NetEase is best known for our content creation capabilities. This rings true across our different business segments. As we look to the second half of this year, we are more confident and committed than ever to further expanding our reach and bringing relevant, exciting, new products and services to NetEase players, fans and followers around the world...We are excited to lead our next wave of expansion as we continue to build value for all of our stakeholders...”

NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/3kFMNK9

WALL STREET REPORTER

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com . Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context. Full disclaimer, and relevant SEC 17B disclosures here: http://bit.ly/39kkE7K

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

(212) 871-2057 ext 7