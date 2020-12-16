E-bike Battery Market will Showcase Inferior Market growth during 2020-2024 | Research Report by Technavio

Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

AllCell Technologies, BMZ Group, and Hunan CTS Technology Co. Ltd. will emerge as major e-bike battery market participants during 2020-2024

The e-bike battery market is expected to grow by USD 674.30 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the e-bike battery market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-bike Battery Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The e-bike battery market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio’s pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three E-bike Battery Market Participants:

AllCell Technologies

AllCell Technologies offers Li-ion batteries for e-bikes.

BMZ Group

BMZ Group operates its business through the Systems segment. The company offers Li-ion batteries for e-bikes.

Hunan CTS Technology Co. Ltd.

Hunan CTS Technology Co. Ltd. operates through the Battery packs and cell segments. The company offers a 3.2V Lifepo4 Pouch Battery Cell for energy storage and electric bikes.

E-bike Battery Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The E-bike battery market is segmented as below:

Type Lead Acid Battery Li-ion Battery NiMH Battery

Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA



The e-bike battery market is driven by the longer shelf life of Li-ion batteries when compared with other battery technologies. In addition, other factors such as increasing demand for eco-friendly transport are expected to trigger the e-bike battery market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

